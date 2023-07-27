‘I Love You’: Selena Gomez Sends Birthday Wishes To Friend Francia Raisa Amid Alleged Feud!

Selena Gomez sends emotional birthday greetings to close friend Francia Raisa, putting to rest rumours of a dispute between the two. Here’s every detail that you will find out, Read On!

On Wednesday, Selena Gomez, turned to social media to celebrate her good friend Francia Raisa’s 35th birthday. The touching message included a series of images depicting their tight friendship and appeared to put an end to rumours of a conflict between them.

Selena Gomez’s Heartfelt Post For Francia Raisa.

Selena Gomez shared a carousel of photographs with her kidney donor Francia Raisa in her touching post. “Happiest of birthdays to this special human being,” the Only Murders in the Building star said in a heartfelt greeting for her buddy. I adore you regardless of where life leads us. franciaraisa”

Raisa and Gomez appear to be quite happy and close in the three photos. The first shot shows the two smiles at each other as they raise their champagne glasses to salute each other. Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa pose for the camera in the following photo, with their arms wrapped around one other. The final image in the post appears to be from a formal function.

In spite of posting a touching tribute on Raisa’s 35th birthday, the actress has continued to ignore the Wolves singer. Raisa has yet to respond to Gomez’s birthday greetings. The actress also posted photos from her birthday parties on Instagram, but Selena is nowhere to be found.

Fans questioned their closeness earlier this year after Selena said in an interview with the Rolling Stones that Taylor Swift was her “only friend” in the industry.

Selena Gomez And Francia Raisa’s Life-Saving Friendship.

Selena and Francia have been friends since 2007, and their bond became even stronger after Raisa bravely donated her kidney to Gomez in 2017. Because of Gomez’s lupus, the transplant was required, and she publicly expressed her thanks to Francia, calling the kidney donation as the ultimate gift and sacrifice.

A Rift Between Selena Gomez And Francia Raisa.

According to reports, the two friends have been estranged since last year due to a feud. Despite their great friendship, there appeared to be a momentary break in their connection when Gomez openly hailed Taylor Swift as her only friend in the industry, omitting any mention of Francia.

In one of the interviews, Gomez stated that the only person she considers a close friend in the industry is Taylor Swift. Raisa afterwards remarked ‘Interesting’ on the post, which she later deleted. Gomez later apologised for not including everyone she knew.

Selena Gomez About Taylor Swift.

Selena went out about her struggle to find her voice in the industry in an interview with Rolling Stone, The only girl I knew in the industry was Taylor Swift, so I never felt like I fit in with a cool group of girls who were celebrities. I could feel the presence of one of every person who was living their lives around me. I had this position, and I was overjoyed, but…was I? “Do these materialistic things make me happy?”