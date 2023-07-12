‘I Make Effort To Never…’: Shakti Arora Speaks About Python On Sets

A 20-year time jump was recently experienced by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha Singh, Harshad Arora, Neil Bhatt, and other cast members left the programme. The tale has progressed thanks to the addition of Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and others to the show. The new Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tale has already piqued everyone’s interest. But recently, something intriguing occurred on the show’s set.

A python infiltrated the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sets and laid more than 100 eggs, making everyone on the set horrified. Although, GHKPM starrer Shakti Arora confirmed that the situation was controlled in 10 minutes and no one was harmed.

Animals sighted on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

According to the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress, everyone panicked even though the issue was brought under control within 10 minutes, as reported by Hindustan Times. The python laid about 150 eggs. Shakti even mentioned seeing a snake and a deer cross the road. He added that a leopard also showed up in the scenes. Even though no one was there when Leopard was on set, the actor said that they could still see him on the CCTV. The wildlife officers stationed inside the Filmcity informed us that the leopards won’t attack us until we startle them or encourage them, he continued.

He further continued, “On sets, we are extremely cautious. I make an effort to never be truly alone and to always have someone around me. You never know, they might find us quite simple to catch during the night shoots. Uska matlab nahi, bina baat ke khoon chaka doon unhe. Snakes emerge from hiding places as well during the monsoon season.

“Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin” performing well On the TRP charts. The play gripped the audience even after the leap. In the programme, Bhavika Sharma plays Saavi, the daughter of Neil Bhatt, who plays Virat, and Ayesha Singh, who plays Sai. Ishaan is portrayed by Shakti Arora. Fan interest has already been piqued by their chemistry.