“I take suggestions from her.”- JDJ contestant Paras Kalanwant adresses his past relationship with ex, Urfi Javed.

Paras Kalanwat, who was introduced to us through a brief role in Star Pluas’s ‘Meri Durga’ is a name that needs no introduction. The star was had recently quit the popular family drama, Anupamaa, to try his chance in dancing with Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

The actor is now doing well and is very satisfied with his advancing career in dancing. He finally broke his silence on an allegation that had made quite a few headlines.

In a recent interview with Times of India TV, the star became candid about his personal life and even addressed his past relationship with ex- Urfi Javed and her explosive statement.

The two were said to have a spat at at the JDJ launch party last month. Post this the latter called him a ‘possessive and toxic partner’ and their relationship as her ‘childhood mistake’.

So what happened between the two?

Did they really have an arguement at the JDJ launch party?

The answer is no!

Kalanwat said, “We didn’t fight at the party. In fact, she walked up to me and spoke to me nicely. People assumed that we were screaming at each other but we were not. The music was too loud and we had to literally shout to be heard. She even uploaded a story on her Instagram praising my performance on JDJ.”

The latter then extended his admiration for the social media sensation. He said that they share a very cordial relationship and none of them hold ill intentions or feelings for each other. He also said that the two only dated for six months five years ago when he was just 19. It was his first relationship so he went gaga over her. But, unfortunately, the relationship ended and he moved on.

“As long as people who matter to me know me, and I know myself as a person, being called possessive doesn’t affect me. I have many female friends because they know that I won’t ever overstep the line. I don’t know what was going on in Urfi’s life when she said that about me. Also, I don’t worry about the past. I prefer to live in the present.” Paras Kalanwat said to the media.

The latter also said that the two are on good terms now and share no bad blood. He even texts her every now and then for guidance and suggestions.

As of in career upfront now, Paras Kalanwat is very happy with his decision of joining the stages of JDJ to showcase his talent in dancing. While Javed is now a celebrated social media celebrity who is noted for her unique fashion sense and DIY dresses.