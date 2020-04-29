Irrfan Khan, a prominent name in the Bollywood fraternity, has passed away. He was just 54 and has won his fight against cancer last year. However, he had colon infection and was admitted in the ICU last night. However, there are news that the actor is no more now. In 2018, the actor had announced that he’d been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

Irrfan’s sudden death has left everyone in shock including the Bollywood celebrities who are extending condolences to his family on social media. Not just whole India is in shock but international media is also covering his death because the hard work he did across the world. Meanwhile, Irrfan’s spokesperson has also been released a statement. Which quoted some lines the actor wrote in a letter in 2018.

The statement reads, “i trust, i have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.”

It was just three days when Irrfan’s mother passed away in Jaipur and the actor was not even present at her funeral because of his health and the lockdown. The actor attended funeral over a video call.

May his soul rest in peace.