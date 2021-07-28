33-year-old Mehwish Hayat, underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s rumored girlfriend has said to an interviewer recently that she is motivated by the politics of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and she is interested in politics and hope to become a politician one day soon. The Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has said that she wants to become the Prime Minister of Pakistan one day. Hayat said that current Pakistani PM Imran Khan inspires her and that she would like to occupy the chair someday.

During a recent interview with Geo TV. During the interview, Hayat was asked if she plans to pursue a career in politics, to which she replied saying, “Insha’Allah”: god willing as in English! Hayat said, “I am inspired by their politics because they have brought about good changes and a paradigm shift in the way society used to think. Imran Khan was a cricketer before he took the plunge into politics. If a cricketer can become the prime minister of the country, surely actors can also become one as well.”

Hayat was also asked if she will challenge PM Imran Khan to which she said that she could become a contender for the prime minister’s position. “I don’t want to challenge Imran Khan, but someone is bound to take his place later on and I can also become a contender for the prime minister’s position,” Hayat said. The relationship between Mehwish Hayat and India’s most wanted criminal Dawood Ibrahim is trending day by day inviting attention not only in Pakistan but across the world.

The rumors of Mehwish Hayat’s relationship with Dawood Ibrahim started after she was awarded Pakistan’s civilian honor of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2019. Hayat is 27 years younger than Dawood Ibrahim. Dawood Ibrahim was attracted to Mehwish Hayat allegedly after he saw her in an item song. Dawood Ibrahim is a wanted criminal in India and is one of the chiefs accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts and imagine what will be the state of Pakistan if its prime minister is the girlfriend of an underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim! That could be a juicy matter for the current Hindu Nationalist ruling dispensation of India!