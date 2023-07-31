‘I Want To…’: Bigg Boss Fame Rahul Mahajan Reacts To Reports Of Divorce With Third Wife Natalya

Bigg Boss 2 contestant Rahul Mahajan has often grabbed limelight for his personal life. And once again, he is in the headlines for his family life. Since morning, there are several reports floating in the media which claim that the politician’s third marriage with Kazakhstani model Natalya Ilina is breaking up. The couple is believed to be heading for a divorce. Now, Rahul has broken his silence over the same.

Rahul talks about divorce speculations

Reacting to all the buzz surrounding his marriage, the former pilot neither denied the report nor confirmed it. He stated, “I want to keep my personal life private and would refrain from commenting on anything. I do not even discuss with my friends what is happening in my personal life. By the way, I am doing well.” On the other hand, Natalya has also chosen not to comment on the separation news.

Rahul-Natalya’s relationship drifting apart

As per a report of ETimes, Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Ilina tied the knot in 2018 and were were 43 and 25 years old respectively. Natalya had had converted to Hinduism after their marriage. A reliable source has confirmed that there were compatibility issues between the two from the very beginning. However, they tried their best to make their marriage work. The two had filed paperwork last year. However, it is not clear whether the pair’s divorce has been finalized or is still in progress.

According to the same report, a close friend of the Indian reality show entertainer told that Rahul was completely broken after the parting ways with Natalya. He was not keeping well after his third divorce. But now, he is fine and is coming back to life. He is also hoping to find love again.

Rahul’s past relationships

Rahul’s personal life has always been tumultuous. Earlier, he was married to Shweta Singh from 2006-2008 and Dimpy Ganguly from 2010-2015. Rahul met Dimpy on the matrimonial reality show ‘Rahul Dulhania Le Jayega’. Both of his ex-wives had accused him of domestic violence.

For the unknown, Rahul Mahajan has been part of several seasons of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. He appeared last in ‘Smart Jodi’ with Natalya.