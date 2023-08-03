“I Was Already….”: Kalki Koechlin Opens Up About Facing Backlash After Having A Child Out Of Wedlock!

Kalki Koechlin, a national award-winning actress, opened out about her personal life decisions and recalls being criticized for having a child out of wedlock. Continue reading!

Kalki Koechlin is one of the most gifted actors in Industry. Her acting abilities demonstrate that she is one of a kind. She has appeared in numerous films, including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Margarita With A Straw, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Shanghai, and Gully Boy.

Kalki, a National Award winner, was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. However, following their divorce in 2015, she began dating Israeli musician Guy Hershberg. Sappho, Kalki and Guy’s unwed daughter, was born in 2020.

Kalki Admits To Receiving Backlash For Having A Child Out Of Wedlock

Kalki Koechlin recently spoke up about her personal life in an interview with Mashable India. She discussed the incredible trolling and abuse she received after giving birth to her daughter, Sappho, out of wedlock and without marriage. Kalki responded appropriately, stating that she was a divorcee and that her beau was not interested in getting married. Nonetheless, their decision to have a child was deliberate.

Hershberg, according to the actress, is not interested in marriage. Kalki also revealed that she had previously been married and divorced to director Anurag Kashyap. “Not being married…,” the 39-year-old actress explained. I had already been divorced. ‘I’m not interested in marriage,’ he said. So we basically made the conscious decision not to marry, but we lived together.”

When it comes to Kalki and her boyfriend Guy, the two met on an all-girls trip to Israel. Her partner attended the same music school as one of her pals, so he joined the group on the trip. Sappho, the couple’s gorgeous baby, was born in Goa in 2020.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress stated that she does her best to arrange her schedule so that she does not have to miss her daughter for an extended period of time.

In an earlier interview with The Times of India, Kalki stated that she wanted her daughter to grow up in a green environment, therefore the actress decided to go to Goa. Despite the fact that they live in Goa, the actress frequently travels to Mumbai for business.

Kalki Koechlin’s Work Front.

Kalki is set to appear in Season 2 of Made In Heaven. Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar direct. Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, and Shivangi Rastogi also appear in the show. In addition to Made in Heaven 2, Kalki has the film Goldfish scheduled for release later this month. Both actors play a mother and daughter duo in Goldfish, which also stars Deepti Naval.