Actress Kajol is known for an outstanding smile, brilliant dialogue delivery and strong acting skills. Her hard work makes her count in the top most actress of the ’90s and her fans loved her to date. Kajol had a beautiful childhood journey with lots of up and down. In an old 1999 interview with Karan Thapar, she opened up about her childhood experience and her in the shadow of veteran actress Tanuja. “I am very happy about that. I have never, and will never, go according to what anyone else says I should do. I wanted to get married, and I did. I am independent if it means knowing my mind.” She spoke.

On her upbringing, she revealed that on her 13th Birthday her mother Tanuja told her,” “I will never raise a hand on you again, but if I have to correct you, I will. But I will never make you feel like a child, today you are a teen and an adult. And from that day onwards, I took responsibility for my actions.” During the conversation, the actress opened up about her parent’s separation. She revealed that her father wanted to name her Mercedes, because he loved cars, and she was grateful that he was not the one who finally named her.



“If I had a conscious memory, they had already split. They were two different people. I could never play one up against the other. They had taken the very firm stance, my mother was the disciplinarian, and my father never interfered with that. He always stood by my mom and said, whatever she says, is the right thing for you to do, and I’m not going to argue.” Speaking about her parents split. “I was loved, but I wasn’t spoilt. My mother didn’t believe in the saying, spare the rod, spoil the child. She was pretty strict, so I got beaten by badminton rackets, dishes. I’ve had quite a few things thrown at me.” She added while talking about mom Tanuja’s anger.

“It just made me realize that parents are individuals, also. They are personalities in their own right. You can’t expect them to be just mom and dad for the rest of their lives. Those two people, you have to get to know them all over again.” She added a statement about her broken family. When she was asked that if this experience would have made her grow up faster emotionally, “I don’t think the break-up made me grow up much faster than joining films did. When I joined films, I seem to mature at a pace…it was extremely rapid growth. In eight years, I feel today, at the age of 24, I feel much elder than a 24-year-old.” She replied.



She continued, “I insisted on going to boarding school, thanks to Enid Blyton books—thought it would be midnight snacks, raids. But the reality was far from my expectations. In my first year, I was so homesick, I couldn’t just bring in a boarding school. In my second year, I tried running away, packed all my bags, with my tape recorder, went off on a bus, and tried to escape, but they caught me and brought me back.” She said about her boarding school experience.

After ruling the Indian cinema in the ’90s with Shah Rukh Khan, she married actor Ajay Devgan in the year 1999 and have two children. After being married her love for cinema never ends and she is still a part of entertainment and her fans always following her via her social media account. She was last seen in the Movie “Tanhaji” and Helicopter “Eela”.