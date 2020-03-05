‘I Was Being Provoked, Then I Retaliated; Ab Koi Marega Toh M Chup Ni Baithunga’ Says Siddharth Shukla On His Fights In Big Boss 13

Share

Bigg Boss 13 is over and it made Sidharth Shukla the most eligible bachelor in town. He is almost 40 and still unmarried and was given the tag of sanskari Casanova by the people. He was seen flirting with Aarti Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and many others inside the house. And moreover, his relationship with Shehnaz Gill gained a lot of popularity. While the much younger Shehnaz Gill has gone to find her groom on a Swayamver, Siddhart Shukla is still very much single and an eligible bachelor with many girls dying to be his wife.

In a recent interview with SpotboyE, Sidharth Shukla opened up on his agitation in the house of Big Boss. He said, “I don’t think so that I got away easily. I was punished by being nominated twice. In fact, jo fights hui, unko maine initiate nahi kiya. I was being provoked, then I retaliated. Koi nudge kar raha tha, koi dhakka maar raha tha, koni (elbow) maar raha tha, toh main react karta tha. Aur uske liye bhi, I was nominated twice which is also a negative thing as the main aim was to survive in the house by dodging nominations and reach the finale. I should be one talking about things being biased. I didn’t have any support system in the house.”

Sometime back, Sidharth Shukla decided to meet his old friend Kushal Tandon who was also a part of the controversial show in its seventh season. Kaushal Tandon has launched his own restaurant recently and decided to throw a feast for all his friends on the happy occasion. The list of those invited to the party included popular names like Sidharth Shukla, Nikitin Dheer, Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey, his wife Sargun Mehta, Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sandhu and many more. However, no party is complete without a few selfies and this one shared by Sidharth looks all fun.

Sidharth Shukla took to his Instagram to share a picture of his crazy night with his buddies. The pic he shared included Sidharth himself, Ravi Dubey, Kratika Dheer, Nikitin Dheer and Shagun in the frame. As he shared the picture, he wrote, “Best wishes Kushal for your new venture.” In the picture, host Kushal Tandon along with others looked all chill and in the mood to have fun.