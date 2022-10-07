‘I Wash My Own Clothes’: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals To A KBC Contestant!

Amitabh Bachchan said on KBC 14 that not only does he wash his clothes, but he irons them, folds them and puts them in the closet. He responded to the contestants of his popular game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”. In the show, a contestant Pinky Jawarani was sitting on the hot sits. She asks wondering if celebrities also do their laundry because They are always seen in new clothes.

Pinky asks Amitabh in the show, “We never see any celebrity in the same dress again. That’s why I wanted to ask. Do you guys also repeat your clothes? On this question, Big B was surprised and replied jokingly, “You may not see us in the same clothes again, but we do.” She then asked him, “Do you wash your clothes in your house?

Amitabh said, “Of course, even sometimes I wash my own clothes. What do you think of us? We are no different. Yes, We need to wear new clothes because of the events and programs but we also repeat our clothes in daily life. Now, When I will go from here you will see the same kurta pyjamas which I wear mostly. However, the curious contestant interrupts him and asked, “Is that washed?”

Amitabh again got surprised and said, “Yes, I washed that clothes myself. Are you saying that I wear kurta pyjamas and then throw them away?” Amitabh asked her and she said sheepishly, “I think it is sent to the designer. Big B was shocked to hear her answer and asked, “Will designers wash clothes now?”

Watch video;

KBC ke manch par #PinkyJawarani aur @SrBachchan ji ke beech chal raha hai sawaal-jawaab ka anokha khel! 🤣 Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.#KBC2022 pic.twitter.com/hS1kTcidYa — sonytv (@SonyTV) October 6, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan further said, “We wear our dresses, then wash them, iron and fold them and then store them in our closets. And in the morning, I take out those clothes, wear them and come to the set.” The show gets so interesting after this conversation between the contestant and host Amitabh Bachchan. Before continuing the show, Big B said, “Oh my God, I lost my focus on the game. Instead of the fourth question, I would say “fourth wash.”