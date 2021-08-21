Hollywood’s popular actress Angelina Jolie has raised her voice for women and girls suffering in Afghanistan in her first post on Instagram. Sharing a letter written by a girl child on Instagram, Angelina Jolie wrote, ‘I have come to Instagram, those stories and Hear the voices who are fighting for their human rights all over the world. Angelina Jolie, 46, created an account on Instagram on Saturday. She also said that through it she will talk about people suffering from common human rights in the world. The picture of the letter written has been shared. The picture shows the letter written by the Afghan girl.



In fact, after 20 years, Taliban rule is back in Afghanistan. The girl wrote in the letter, ‘Once again after 20 years, we will have no personal rights. Our future is in the dark. Our freedom has been taken away and we have been thrown in jail’ Hello’ Angelina Jolie has written while sharing the letter, ‘This letter has been sent to me by a little girl from Afghanistan. People in Afghanistan are losing their freedom of expression. They can no longer express themselves freely. With this, she has further written, ‘I will place such stories and voices on Instagram, who are fighting for their common human rights.’



Angelina Jolie told that she met the refugee when she went to the Afghanistan border in 2011 and this was before the 9/11 attacks. ‘I met refugees there who had escaped from the Taliban. This was 20 years ago, sadly, Afghanistan will once again be ruled by the Taliban. Angelina Jolie also said that she will not give up and will keep trying to help. Angelina Jolie is a film actress. She has acted in many films. She has also kept her point open on the subjects.