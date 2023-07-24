Ibrahim Ali Khan Spotted Carrying Rumored GF Palak Tiwari’s Jacket Post A Movie Date- Checkout!

Several star kids are making waves in the media before even making their debuts in the industry. Ex-couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan also grabs headlines quite often. He comes under the radar for his alleged affair with another celeb kid, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari. The rumours of Ibrahim and Palak’s brewing romance ignited after they were spotted leaving a party together and Palak hiding her face from cameras. Recently, the two added fuel to fire after Ibrahim was clicked carrying Palak’s jacket after an alleged movie date.

Ibrahim and Palak tried their best to keep things under wrap. They arrived separately to catch a film in a theatre. While Ibrahim wore a black shirt over a white t-shirt, Palak looked stunning in a black crop top layered with a tailored jacket and black pants. What caught everyone’s attention was how Ibrahim carried Palak’s jacket as he left the movie hall. This came as a stamp on the fact that they watched the film together.

Let us tell you that Palak has always maintained that she is only friends with Ibrahim. While giving a clarification on their viral pictures, the actress had revealed why she hid her face from paps. She had shared that on the night when her photos spread on social media, she had lied to her mom that she was on her way to home but was actually in Bandra. Palak mentioned that she got scared of her mother and not the cameras.

Workwise, Palak Tiwari has stepped into Bollywood with Salman Khan-starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. She will appear next in ‘The Virgin Tree’.