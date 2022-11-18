Iconic Singer, Abida Parveen Will Make A Rare Appearance At The Live Performance Of “Sufiyana” In Dubai

The performance will transport the UAE audience on a musical trip to evoke the holiday spirit.

Abida Parveen, a living icon and the ultimate Sufi singer, is scheduled to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 9, 2022, to enchant the crowd with her melodic and soulful singing. To evoke the holiday spirit, the performance will take the UAE audience on a musical journey.



Abida Parveen, regarded as the “Queen of Qawalis, Ghazals, and Kafis,” is a renowned Sufi singer who is making a rare visit to Dubai for this prestigious international live event that will bring back classic songs and memories to music fans. The legendary performer, who dominated the Sufi and Ghazal scene for decades, will be heard singing poignant and stirring performances of some of her most well-known songs and serenading audiences with a selection of all-time classic songs and works by renowned Sufis and ghazals.



The most well-known performer, Abida Parveen, said of the occasion, “I am looking forward to playing for the Dubai crowds. UAE audiences have always been welcoming to me. The only thing that can heal us and unite people while removing all barriers is music. Through my music, which is much needed after these recent years, I wish to create new memories and cherish old ones. This event is a night of getting together to appreciate amazing soulful and heartfelt music, and it will undoubtedly be a terrific opportunity to connect.”