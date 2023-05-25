‘If A Film Is Destroying Social Harmony…’, Nawazuddin Siddiqui On ‘The Kerala Story’ Ban!

Latest release of Bollywood ‘The Kerala Story’ is currently in the news for its controversial storyline. Despite facing a lot of backlash, this film managed to earn Rs 200 crores at the box office. Many celebs from the acting fraternity have expressed their views regarding the film ban and now, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui voiced his opinion on the same. He said that if any film hurts the sentiments of the audience then it is absolutely wrong.

‘Audiences’ sentiments should not be hurt’

Recently, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap dropped a cryptic tweet to share his stance on ‘The Kerala Story’ ban. He wrote that one can agree or not agree with a film. It can be propaganda, counter propaganda, or offensive. But to ban is just wrong,”

Now, reacting to Anurag’s tweet, Nawazuddin said that he agrees with the director but if a film or a novel is hurting someone, then it is wrong. He stated that films should not be made to hurt the audience or their sentiments.”

‘Film should unite people’

Nawazuddin further said, “A film should be able to unite people and not divide them. Nothing in this world is worth banning. But if a film has the power to destroy people and social harmony, then it is absolutely wrong.”

Let us tell you that Sudipto Sen’s ‘The Kerala Story’ depicts the story of women whose religion is converted and they are recruited in Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). With the film, Adah Sharma has left a mark on the minds of viewers with her acting.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will soon be seen in the film ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ alongside Neha Sharma. The film will release in theatres on May 26. It is directed by Kushan Nandy and jointly produced by Kiran Shroff and Naeem Siddiqui.