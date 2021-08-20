If Kareena ever got stuck in the lift with Katrina and Deepika, then she will do this work

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her impeccable style. If any question is asked to Kareena in any interview or show, then the actress answers it in a very cool style. This quality of Kareena is also liked by her fans. In such a situation, once during a show, Kareena Kapoor was asked about Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. So he gave a very funny answer to it. Which continues to be discussed in the corridors of Bollywood till date.



Actually, many celebs come to Karan Johar’s chat so ‘Koffee with Karan’. Every season of this show was very funny. In the show, Karan Johar asks some questions to all the celebs. To which all the celebs also answer in a very funny way. In such a situation, when Kareena Kapoor Khan joined the show, she answered all Karan’s questions with great impunity. During this, he was also asked the question of getting stuck in the lift together with Kareena and Katrina. To which Bebo also answered in his own brilliant style.



In the year 2016, Kareena Kapoor Khan became a part of the fifth season of Karan Johar’s show ‘Koffee with Karan’. Sonam Kapoor was also on the show with Kareena. During this he played rapid fire round. In which they had to answer the questions quickly. During this, Karan Johar asked Kareena ‘What will you do if you get stuck in the lift with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone?’ Kareena also answered this question without delay. In her reply, Kareena said ‘I think I will commit suicide.’ So Sonam sitting there said in response that ‘I would like to be a fly on the wall’. All three laughed at this funny answer from both of them. Please tell that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor were seen together in the film ‘Veere Di Wedding’. The film was also well liked by the audience. The film also starred Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in important roles. This film came in the year 2018. Although Kareena and Sonam Karan had joined the show about two years before the film.