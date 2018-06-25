The biggest awards gala of Bollywood, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) was held last night and it was special for reasons more than one. This year, the event raised awareness about social issues like Woman Empowerment. The event has come to an end and there are just three words which can describe it – entertainment, entertainment & entertainment!

With Karan Johar & Riteish Deshmukh as the hosts and power-packed performances by Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Bobby Deol, Iulia Vantur, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and many other other B-town celebs, the night was an entertainment extravaganza.

While a lot has been said about green carpet appearances and technical awards, here’s more on performances by stars:

After what seemed like ages, Rekha returned to the stage and took the audience back in time with her scintillating performances to songs like Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and Salam-E-Ishq Meri Jaan. She proved why we call her the ultimate icon. The entire auditorium was in awe of the actress as she danced away effortlessly to these songs, leaving everyone nostalgic. Her 20-minute performance left the audience enthralled.

The very evergreen #Rekha ji performed at the IIFA stage after 20 long years and we couldn't be more honoured to have her.#IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/UllPd5JH22 — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

Ranbir Kapoor returned to IIFA this year and he made the audience groove with him on his all-time hits Balam Pichkari, Badtameez Dil and Bulleya. Here are the videos and photos of RK’s crackling performance!

And now for the ROCKSTAR performance of this starry night! Presenting to you the reason for many racing heart beats- #RanbirKapoor on the stage of #IIFA2018 ! @IIFA pic.twitter.com/oL4iXhEo5N — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 24, 2018

It's amazing how #RanbirKapoor brings so much charm even to a rugged avatar! #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/OQoMWxqeIa — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

Shraddha Kapoor performed on Humma Humma from Ok Jaanu and other chartbusters and left the fans asking for more!

No one slays on stage quite like @ShraddhaKapoor ! We couldn’t get enough of her killer moves at #IIFA2018 tonight! @IIFA pic.twitter.com/iEIHPPfrNy — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 24, 2018

. @ShraddhaKapoor brought the heat to the IIFA stage with her sizzling performance #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/TdrS4HUnja — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

Wearing his Punjabi swag, Arjun Kapoor set the stage on fire with Kriti Sanon. They were cheered on by the IIFA audience as they danced like nobody’s watching.

Energy levels are bound to go through the roof when these two take the stage! @arjunk26 and @kritisanon at #Iifa2018 @iifa pic.twitter.com/c5fEqDvWaY — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 24, 2018

Varun Dhawan brought life to the stage with his performance, this time, adding double drama. He danced to many tracks including Tamma Tamma from Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Jee Karda from Badlapur among other songs.

Bobby Deol, the 49-year-old actor, who is still basking in the glory of Race 3 set the stage on fire with his performance. He was joined by Salman Khan’s alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur. Not only in films, Bobby managed to make a smashing onstage comeback too.

They have got us grooving right with them! @thedeol and #IuliaVantur setting the stage on fire with their performance at #Iifa2018⁠ ⁠ @IIFA pic.twitter.com/Dyvqywq1F8 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 24, 2018

Kartik Aaryan welcomed the audience with Salman Khan’s track Swag Se Swagat. The crowd went berserk after seeing this young star groove on some popular songs. Check out the way he set the dance floor on fire and how crazy the crowd went behind him.