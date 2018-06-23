Like every year, IIFA Gala is organized this year too. IIFA Awards 2018 are held in Bangkok, Thailand. The annual film event is going to be a starry affair this year as it will be graced by Bollywood biggies like Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Bobby Deol, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Divya Khosla Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Konkana Sen Sharma, Diana Penty, Radhika Apte, Iulia Vantur and the evergreen beauty Rekha.

This year the event aims to spread awareness about plastic pollution, women empowerment, gender equality. It will also be amped up by power-packed performances by Nushrat Bharucha, Arjun Kapoor and the veteran actress Rekha, who will perform on stage after 20 years. The hosts for the evening are going to be Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aryan, Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh.

Apart from the dance performances and social awareness that IIFA manages to exhibit every year, the event also witnessed some of the best-dressed celebs last night at the IIFA Weekend. Each Bollywood celeb walked in wearing their best fashion statements.

Here’s the whole line-up of the celebs that graced the red carpet with their fashionable looks:

1. Diya Mirza dazzled in green

#diamirza for #iifa #iifa2018 A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 22, 2018 at 6:43am PDT

Keeping up with the ‘Save Environment’ these this year, Dia Mirza went green and dazzled in this emerald green dress at the IIFA last night. The actress looked stunning in the sequined number as she kept her makeup and accessories minimal except for basic black studs and matching greens heels.

2. Karan Johar’s Statement Jacket

Karan Johan managed to grab everyone’s attention in his pink Tom Ford jacket. What added more quirk in this already quirky outfit was the feline-face studded brooch by Gucci. We’ve got to applaud Karan for his bold and experimental fashion choices.

3. Kriti Sanon’s mermaid dress

Kriti Sanon resembled a gorgeous mermaid in this Gaurav Gupta gown. The sheer gold gown looked fabulous on her as it accentuated her curves. We’re loving the contrasting dark lips and nails to her pale outfit.

4. Arjun Kapoor’s Desi Swag

Arjun looked every bit of a ‘Punjabi Munda’ in his black and white kurta-pyjama. The standing collar, his swag and the gold kada on his right wrist were adding to his charm. Arjun rocked the Kunal Rawal outfit on the red carpet.

5. Shraddha Kapoor- the night beauty

Cute #sharaddhakapoor at #iifa 2018 A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 22, 2018 at 9:08am PDT

Aashiqui 2 girl Shraddha Kapoor brought the sky, moon and stars on Earth last night with her studded Reem Acra gown. She looked stunning in this cobalt blue number and slayed the red carpetwith her smoky eye makeup.

6. Varun Dhawan- the man in black

Varun looked dapper AF in this Kunal Rawal outfit. The slim fit accentuated his lean body and we can’t keep our eyes off his shiny black shoes. Varun’s perfectly tousled hair is sure to give many girls sleepless nights.

7. Urvashi Rautela- all that glitters

#urvashirautela at #iifa #iifa2018 A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 22, 2018 at 6:44am PDT

This bombshell shined and dazzled in gold. She wore this shiny gold Belluccio gown to IIFA last night and looked every bit of a diva that she is.

8. Iulia Vantur, the floral beauty

Iulia was a vision in white on the red carpet last night. The floral embroidery on her gown amped-up her look manifold. She left her hair in soft curls and looked ethereal AF.

Which look is your favourite? Tell us in the comments.