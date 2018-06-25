IIFA is the most prestigious award function of film industry where actors get honoured for their excellent work for Indian Cinema. Likewise, following the tradition of IIFA to organize it internationally, this year also it was held in Bangkok, Thailand. IIFA 2018 was a star-studded affair, where all the celebs tried to show their fashion front at best. While some of the stars showed their head-turning glammed avatar and left everyone stunned but some failed to make their impression on the big night. Moreover, this year IIFA missed some A-list actors and we really missed Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and many more great actors presence.

So, here is the list that shows who Rocked the IIFA and who disappoints on their green carpet appearance, take a look:

Shraddha Kapoor

Simplicity with elegance! Shraddha’s Reema Acra gown defines this saying. She wore a very basic outfit and experimented with the corset of a little dark shade from the rest. Shraddha deserves applause for this brave choice. Also, her blush peach makeup also complemented well and we must say her look was perfect for the starry night.

Kriti Sanon

Do you remember Aishwarya’s last year red carpet look from Cannes Film Festival? If you do, then you can resemble her outfit to Kriti’s outfit! Kriti wore a silver flared gown and played safe with the look there was nothing new in the look. But the look was neutral for the eve.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir never disappoints us with his outfits. He always remains upfront in the fashion game. For the event, he wore a classic Black suit and yet again girls go gaga over his looks. Surely, Ranbir decent suit worked for the night.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun left us wondering why he wore this blue scarf! Arjun wore a suit which looked pretty well. But the accessories he teamed up definitely added more layers and exploit the whole outfit. So, thumbs down to Arjun’s outfit selection.

Nushrat Bharucha

#nushratbharucha at #iifa2018 A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 24, 2018 at 10:51am PDT

She wore a bodycon golden embroidered gown and the design was quite impressive. The outfit was on point but what disappoints us was the makeup, it could have been more captivating. But Nushrat’s dress saved and really did work for the function.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela wore a white embellished gown. From the design to the cut of the gown everything was wrong we can only see woes in the dress. Urvashi should work on her wardrobe selection. As this outfit seriously deserves a big no!

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann wore a white with black lining suit and the actor looked remarkable in the attire. He was amongst those who were best dressed in the event.

Radhika Apte

We are thinking: Why this dress Radhika? The actress wore a gown, which looked more of a messy gift wrapping stuff. Radhika highly disappointed with this outfit selection!