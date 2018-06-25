Like every year, The International Indian Film Academy Awards were held with much fanfare. This year, the prestigious awards were held at the Siam Niramit Theatre in Bangkok, Thailand. IIFA 2018 was a star-studded affair as the evening witnessed an array of actors gracing the event and spectacular dance performances. One such performance that stole the show was that of the legendary veteran actress Rekha’s who performed on stage after two decades and took the audience’s breath away with her grace and glamour.
The evening was co-hosted by ace filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Riteish Deshmukh. Besides Rekha, the other celebrities who performed on the grand stage were Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Kriti Sanon.
It was a night to remember as Bollywood stars stole the show. Not just that, the event also felicitated the best performances in the acting as well as the technical categories. Artists from behind the camera as well as those who remain in front of the camera were awarded for their contribution to the Hindi cinema in the year 2017-2018.
Following is the complete list of all the categories and the nominations from those respective categories. The winners are highlighted in bold.
Best Picture:
Bareilly Ki Barfi
Newton
Hindi Medium
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
Tumhari Sulu
Best Director:
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari – Bareilly Ki Barfi
Saket Chaudhary – Hindi Medium
Anurag Basu – Jagga Jasoos
Amit V Masurkar – Newton
Suresh Triveni – Tumhari Sulu
Best Performance in a leading role (Female):
Alia Bhatt – Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Late Sridevi – Mom
Zaira Wasim – Secret Superstar
Bhumi Pednekar – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Vidya Balan – Tumhari Sulu
Best Performance in a leading role (Male):
Irrfan Khan – Hindi Medium
Rabir Kapoor – Jagga Jasoos
Adil Hussain – Mukti Bhawan
Rajkummar Rao – Newton
Akshay Kumar – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
Performance In A Leading Role (Female):
Seema Pahwa -Bareilly Ki Barfi
Tabu – Golmaal Again
Meher Vij – Secret Superstar
Seema Pahwa – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Neha Dhupia – Tumhari Sulu
Performance In A Leading Role (Male):
Rajkummar Rao – Bareilly Ki Barfi
Deepak Dobriyal – Hindi Medium
Nawazzuddin Siddiqui – MOM
Pankaj Tripathi – Newton
Vijay Maurya -Tumhari Sulu
Best Story:
Newton – Amit V Masurkar
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – Siddharth-Garima
Tumhari Sulu – Suresh Triveni
Best Music Direction:
Badrinath Ki Dulhania – Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi
Jagga Jasoos – Pritam
Tumhari Sulu – Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa
Outstanding Achievement by an Actor in Indian Cinema
Anupam Kher
Best Debut Director
Konkana Sen Sharma
IIFA style icon of the year
Kriti Sanon
The winners in the Technical category are:
BACKGROUND SCORE
Pritam – Jagga Jaasoos
SCREENPLAY
Nitesh Tiwari & Shreyas Jain – Bareilly Ki Barfi
DIALOGUE
Hitesh Kewalya – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
CHOREOGRAPHY
Vijay Ganguly & Ruel Dausan Varindani – Galti Se Mistake – Jagga Jaasoos
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Marcin Laskawiec, USC – Tiger Zinda Hai
EDITING
Shweta Venkat Mathew – Newton
LYRICS
Nusrat Fateh Ali, A1 Melody Fana & Manoj Muntashir – Mere Rashke Qamar – Baadshaho
PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE)
Arijit Singh – Hawayein – Jab Harry Met Sejal
PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE)
Meghna Mishra – Main Kaun Hoon – Secret Superstar
SOUND DESIGN
Dileep Subramaniam & Ganesh Gangadharan (YRF Studios) – Tiger Zinda Hai
SPECIAL EFFECTS
NY VFXWala (Prasad Vasant Sutar) – Jagga Jaasoos