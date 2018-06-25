Like every year, The International Indian Film Academy Awards were held with much fanfare. This year, the prestigious awards were held at the Siam Niramit Theatre in Bangkok, Thailand. IIFA 2018 was a star-studded affair as the evening witnessed an array of actors gracing the event and spectacular dance performances. One such performance that stole the show was that of the legendary veteran actress Rekha’s who performed on stage after two decades and took the audience’s breath away with her grace and glamour.

The evening was co-hosted by ace filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Riteish Deshmukh. Besides Rekha, the other celebrities who performed on the grand stage were Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Kriti Sanon.

It was a night to remember as Bollywood stars stole the show. Not just that, the event also felicitated the best performances in the acting as well as the technical categories. Artists from behind the camera as well as those who remain in front of the camera were awarded for their contribution to the Hindi cinema in the year 2017-2018.

Following is the complete list of all the categories and the nominations from those respective categories. The winners are highlighted in bold.

Best Picture:

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Newton

Hindi Medium

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Tumhari Sulu

Best Director:

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari – Bareilly Ki Barfi

Saket Chaudhary – Hindi Medium

Anurag Basu – Jagga Jasoos

Amit V Masurkar – Newton

Suresh Triveni – Tumhari Sulu

Best Performance in a leading role (Female):

Alia Bhatt – Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Late Sridevi – Mom

Zaira Wasim – Secret Superstar

Bhumi Pednekar – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Vidya Balan – Tumhari Sulu

Best Performance in a leading role (Male):

Irrfan Khan – Hindi Medium

Rabir Kapoor – Jagga Jasoos

Adil Hussain – Mukti Bhawan

Rajkummar Rao – Newton

Akshay Kumar – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Performance In A Leading Role (Female):

Seema Pahwa -Bareilly Ki Barfi

Tabu – Golmaal Again

Meher Vij – Secret Superstar

Seema Pahwa – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Neha Dhupia – Tumhari Sulu

Performance In A Leading Role (Male):

Rajkummar Rao – Bareilly Ki Barfi

Deepak Dobriyal – Hindi Medium

Nawazzuddin Siddiqui – MOM

Pankaj Tripathi – Newton

Vijay Maurya -Tumhari Sulu

Best Story:

Newton – Amit V Masurkar

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – Siddharth-Garima

Tumhari Sulu – Suresh Triveni

Best Music Direction:

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi

Jagga Jasoos – Pritam

Tumhari Sulu – Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa

Outstanding Achievement by an Actor in Indian Cinema

Anupam Kher

Best Debut Director

Konkana Sen Sharma

IIFA style icon of the year

Kriti Sanon

The winners in the Technical category are:

BACKGROUND SCORE

Pritam – Jagga Jaasoos

SCREENPLAY

Nitesh Tiwari & Shreyas Jain – Bareilly Ki Barfi

DIALOGUE

Hitesh Kewalya – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

CHOREOGRAPHY

Vijay Ganguly & Ruel Dausan Varindani – Galti Se Mistake – Jagga Jaasoos

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Marcin Laskawiec, USC – Tiger Zinda Hai

EDITING

Shweta Venkat Mathew – Newton

LYRICS

Nusrat Fateh Ali, A1 Melody Fana & Manoj Muntashir – Mere Rashke Qamar – Baadshaho

PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE)

Arijit Singh – Hawayein – Jab Harry Met Sejal

PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE)

Meghna Mishra – Main Kaun Hoon – Secret Superstar

SOUND DESIGN

Dileep Subramaniam & Ganesh Gangadharan (YRF Studios) – Tiger Zinda Hai

SPECIAL EFFECTS

NY VFXWala (Prasad Vasant Sutar) – Jagga Jaasoos