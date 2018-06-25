Uncategorized
Palak Sharma 0

Like every year, The  International Indian Film Academy Awards were held with much fanfare. This year, the prestigious awards were held at the Siam Niramit Theatre in Bangkok, Thailand. IIFA 2018 was a star-studded affair as the evening witnessed an array of actors gracing the event and spectacular dance performances. One such performance that stole the show was that of the legendary veteran actress Rekha’s who performed on stage after two decades and took the audience’s breath away with her grace and glamour.

 

 

The evening was co-hosted by ace filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Riteish Deshmukh. Besides Rekha, the other celebrities who performed on the grand stage were  Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Kriti Sanon.

 

 

It was a night to remember as Bollywood stars stole the show. Not just that, the event also felicitated the best performances in the acting as well as the technical categories. Artists from behind the camera as well as those who remain in front of the camera were awarded for their contribution to the Hindi cinema in the year 2017-2018.

 

 

Following is the complete list of all the categories and the nominations from those respective categories. The winners are highlighted in bold.

 

Best Picture: 

Bareilly Ki Barfi
Newton
Hindi Medium
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
Tumhari Sulu

 

 

Best Director:

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari – Bareilly Ki Barfi
Saket Chaudhary – Hindi Medium
Anurag Basu – Jagga Jasoos
Amit V Masurkar – Newton
Suresh Triveni – Tumhari Sulu

 

 

Best Performance in a leading role (Female):

Alia Bhatt – Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Late Sridevi – Mom
Zaira Wasim – Secret Superstar
Bhumi Pednekar – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Vidya Balan – Tumhari Sulu

 

 

Best Performance in a leading role (Male):

Irrfan Khan – Hindi Medium
Rabir Kapoor – Jagga Jasoos
Adil Hussain – Mukti Bhawan
Rajkummar Rao – Newton
Akshay Kumar – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

 

 

Performance In A Leading Role (Female):

Seema Pahwa -Bareilly Ki Barfi
Tabu – Golmaal Again
Meher Vij – Secret Superstar
Seema Pahwa – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Neha Dhupia – Tumhari Sulu

 

Performance In A Leading Role (Male):

Rajkummar Rao – Bareilly Ki Barfi
Deepak Dobriyal – Hindi Medium
Nawazzuddin Siddiqui – MOM
Pankaj Tripathi – Newton
Vijay Maurya -Tumhari Sulu

 

 

Best Story:

Newton – Amit V Masurkar
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – Siddharth-Garima
Tumhari Sulu – Suresh Triveni

 

 

Best Music Direction:

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi 
Jagga Jasoos – Pritam
Tumhari Sulu – Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa

 

 

Outstanding Achievement by an Actor in Indian Cinema

Anupam Kher

 

 

Best Debut Director

Konkana Sen Sharma

 

 

IIFA style icon of the year

Kriti Sanon

 

 

The winners in the Technical category are:

BACKGROUND SCORE
Pritam – Jagga Jaasoos

SCREENPLAY
Nitesh Tiwari & Shreyas Jain – Bareilly Ki Barfi

DIALOGUE
Hitesh Kewalya – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

CHOREOGRAPHY
Vijay Ganguly & Ruel Dausan Varindani – Galti Se Mistake – Jagga Jaasoos

CINEMATOGRAPHY
Marcin Laskawiec, USC – Tiger Zinda Hai

EDITING
Shweta Venkat Mathew – Newton

LYRICS
Nusrat Fateh Ali, A1 Melody Fana & Manoj Muntashir – Mere Rashke Qamar – Baadshaho

PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE)
Arijit Singh – Hawayein – Jab Harry Met Sejal

PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE)
Meghna Mishra – Main Kaun Hoon – Secret Superstar

SOUND DESIGN
Dileep Subramaniam & Ganesh Gangadharan (YRF Studios) – Tiger Zinda Hai

SPECIAL EFFECTS
NY VFXWala (Prasad Vasant Sutar) – Jagga Jaasoos

 

Tags:
Categories: Bollywood Trending Uncategorized