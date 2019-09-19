IIFA 2019: From Alia Bhatt To Deepika Padukone Worst Dressed And Best Dressed

It’s that time of the year again and we have the hotties of Bollywood walking down the ramp like a pro. B-Town ladies upped the style quotient at IIFA 2019. However, there were a few who just couldn’t get it right. Meet the ladies who kept it stylish and those who landed in the Worst Dressed list. we saw the glamorous divas like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and others.

Best Dressed

While Katrina Kaif looked like a star. The beauty decided to wear glitter in off-white. It was a high front slit and the sleeves were enough to say hr style out loud. She decided to go with simple yet classy makeup and kept her hair simple and straight as she completed her look with a three-string necklace around the neck.

Well, one of the best looks for the evening was that of Alia Bhatt. She looked like a fairy in a dramatic nude gown which was beautiful indeed. The actress opted for a Georges Chakra creation and went for shiny make-up with a lot of highlighter play. What took everyone’s attention was her flirtatious french braided hair.

Sara Ali Khan was also spotted in the IIFA 2019. As the two film actress wore a white gown, she opted for a bun on top. She also went for designer Gaurav Gupta as Deepika. With the right amount of makeup, the actress finished her look with simple stud earrings.

Here are some other best-dressed actresses:

Worst Dressed

Deepika was all decked up in Gaurav Gupta lavender gown. It had feather detailing on the bottom of her gown for and it also had a viel. Well, the colour was no doubt beautiful, but it didn’t suit Deepika and the veil was needless. However, with a minimal amount of makeup, she didn’t look very impressive.

Radhika Apte, Mouni Roy, Daisy Shah, Nushrat Bharucha and Urvashi Rautela, on the other hand, were the worst of all. The actresses were not looking really majestic or spectacular. As Radhika opted for a yellowish-white dress which was not suiting her, she had a bold makeup. While Mouni was wearing a feather gown with no accessory and a bun, Daisy Shah opted for a sequence black and silver high front long tail dress. Nushrat was seen in ink blue dress and Urvashi was looking too extra for her dress.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2lP9LEhUnQ/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2lG5uyh5P8/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2lJsY4BqYa/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2lYRlmgLFc/