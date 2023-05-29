IIFA Awards 2023 In Style: Check Out Some Of The Best Red Carpet Moments!

The biggest B-town stars walked the green carpet in jaw-dropping looks for the IIFA Awards 2023. From Kriti Sanon to Nora, here’s what the stars wore on Saturday night. Bollywood celebs added to Abu Dhabi’s glitz while the 22nd International Indian Film Academy Awards ceremony.

A number of celebrities attended the event, including Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, and many more.

The film industry’s leading ladies arrived in stylish and elegant ensembles that made an impression. Some of them even made the list of best-dressed. Here’s a look at what these actors wore to the awards show. Let’s take a look.

Who Wore What To The IIFA Awards Red Carpet.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez looked stunning on the IIFA Awards 2023 Green Carpet in a stunning white and ivory ensemble.

The actress wore an exquisite cream-colored gown with gold embroidery all over. The white hood, on the other hand, really stood out, adding a captivating touch to her overall look.

Jacqueline chose a side-parted bun hairstyle that was both elegant and sophisticated. She completed her look with minimal makeup and a pair of eye-catching golden statement hoop earrings, leaving a lasting impression.

Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan

Zara hatke Zara Bachke duo made a stylish appearance at the star-studded gala while promoting their upcoming film.

Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a classic tuxedo, while Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in a red ruffled sari with a matching sequin blouse.

Sara chose emerald jewellery as her accessories. She completed the look by pulling her hair back into a sleek bun and wearing minimal makeup.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy, the ultimate fashionista, is never afraid to experiment with her looks. This time, the actress wowed in a stunning white ruffled gown.

Her sleeveless gown was adorned with exquisite embroidery and had a bodycon fit, a ruffled neckline, and sheer detailing at the bottom.

To complete her look, Mouni added a middle-parted bun and flicks framing her face. She finished off her glamorous look with dewy makeup and bare lipstick, which were the perfect finishing touches.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s stunning entrance in a mesmerising vibrant pink ensemble stole the show at IIFA 2023.

She wore a body-hugging gown embellished with sparkling sequins that had plunging necklines, ruffled sleeves, a thigh-high slit, and ruffled floor-length sleeves.

She accessorised with a dazzling diamond choker necklace that perfectly complemented her ensemble, adding a touch of extravagance.

Nushrratt oozed undeniable glamour and effortlessly commanded attention throughout the event, thanks to her flawless, dewy makeup and radiant smile.

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh dazzled on the green carpet in a stunning black cut-out gown.

Her outfit featured a striking one-shoulder design with intricate cut-out detailing on the top and midriff, perfectly highlighting her silhouette.

Her look was completed with a thigh-high slit. Sharvari exuded elegance and sophistication with her side-parted curly tresses cascading down her back.

She completed her stunning look with glamorous makeup, emphasising her features and enhancing her overall beauty.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon chose to grace the event in a glamorous and pearl-inspired saree, leaving everyone speechless with her impeccable fashion sense.

Her overall look was perfectly complemented by a white blouse adorned with pearls. Her look was reminiscent of this year’s Met Gala theme, as she wore a gleaming white saree with pearl accents.

The actress effortlessly aced her appearance, radiating natural beauty and elegance with her hair styled in an open middle-parted manner and opting for a no-makeup look.

Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Sanghi stole the show at IIFA 2023 with a stunning entrance in a mesmerising soft pink gown.

In a soft pink gown, Sanjana channeled her inner Disney princess while nailing the Barbiecore trend.

She looked stunning with few accessories and makeup. She accessorised with statement earrings, a bracelet, and a few rings. She wore her hair in a ponytail.

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta wowed in a stunning black gown that showcased her impeccable style.

The gown had One-shoulder detail, short, and sheer detailing added intrigue to the look of the gown with its one-shoulder and short necklines.

The bodycon fit highlighted her curves, while the thigh-high slit added a touch of sexiness. In addition, the gown had a dramatic floor-sweeping back that exuded elegance and sophistication.

Esha’s long tresses cascading over her shoulders added a glamorous touch to her look. She let her natural beauty shine through with minimal makeup, truly acing her appearance at the event.

Genelia D’Souza

Regardless of the occasion, Genelia manages to exude elegance and grace. The actress opted for a simple yet elegant look for her recent appearance, wearing a black saree with white lines.

She paired it with a black blouse with full sleeves and a V-neck, which added to the overall appeal of her look.

Genelia adorned her look with oxidised jewellery, including a heavy maang tikka and earrings. A nude lipstick shade completed her stunning look, which featured kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, and mascara-coated lashes.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi stunned in an ombre effect gown as she made her way to the IIFA Awards. Following her flawless wet look in her Nicolas Jebran gown, the actress continued to dazzle in a sleeveless gown with an abstract design in blue and orange hues.

The entire outfit had a shimmering effect, which added to her dazzling presence. She complemented her look with a dramatic floor-length blue cape with ruffled details that added a touch of drama to her ensemble.

Nora wore her hair in an elegant bun and wore nude lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, and a dewy base that complemented her overall look.