Indian Temples, Famous For Their Erotic Sculptures: Idealizing Sex And Pleasure.

India is one of the famous country in the world due to its variety of languages, traditions, achievements, and many more. Its vast history and modernity are the reason to be proud as an Indian citizen. The ancient Indian architecture is a testimony to a diverse and vibrant culture. Do you know? Some of the historic places of worship embrace the holistic way of life, exuding spirituality as well as passion. These buildings might be centuries old, but they curate a lifestyle that is liberal and far more progressive than society admits. The visitors and historians are left speechless with the erotic imagery in the sculptures of these Indian temples.

Join us to take a trip to these fascinating and unabashed temples where love is artistic, graphic, and likely educational.



Sun Temple, Konark, Orissa – Sun Temple was built in the 11th century and dedicated to the Sun god. Sun Temple is known for its unique architecture with sculptures depicting Samudramanthan and portraying the human anatomy. Tourists can also see erotic sculptures as the act of sex was not considered impure at that time. For them, sex was a way to give birth and was pure.



Lingaraj Temple, Bhubaneshwar, Orissa – The temple is devoted to the lord to Harihara, a form of Vishnu and Shiva. Temple is one of the most prominent structures and a major tourist attraction in Bhubaneshwar. The sculptures adorning this temple are said to have been inspired by Kamasutra, the world’s original guide on sex. Non-Hindus are not allowed to enter the temple.



Khajuraho Temples, Madhya Pradesh – Khajuraho temples have always fascinated us with their erotic sculptures and Nagara-style architectural symbolism, Built by the Chandela dynasty. Some believe that the word ‘Khajuraho’ is derivative of male sexual desire. Men and women are depicted in the sculptures on the temple walls with beautiful features and curvy bodies and engaged in seduction and pleasure and placing polyandry, polygamy, bisexuality, and homosexuality all at the same pedestal.



Nanda Devi Temple, Uttarkhand – The temple is dedicated to the goddess Nanda Devi. This temple also has few erotic images on its wall. These carvings mean that one has to abandon worldly pleasures to enjoy the afterlife.



Virupaksha Temple, Hampi, Karnataka – The temple devoted to Lord Virupaksha, a form of Lord Shiva. The temple is open for pilgrims visiting for worshipping as well. The Ranga Mandap is a part of the temple complex and has beautiful colourful frescos. The facade of the temple is profusely adorned with sculptures of couples in amorous poses.