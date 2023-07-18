‘I’m Not Pregnant Yet’, Says Taapsee Pannu On The Question Of Her Marriage!

Taapsee Pannu has been quiet on social media platforms for quite some time. Following a brief break, the actress spoke with followers on Instagram. During this time, she explained why she avoids social media. In addition to this, the actress made a lighthearted comment about her marriage. She also provided fans with information about upcoming films.

Taapsee Pannu reveals why she is not active on social media

Taapsee Pannu has established herself in the film industry by appearing in films such as ‘Pink’ and ‘Judwaa 2 ‘. The actress stated in an Instagram chat session that she chose to avoid this platform owing to the excessive toxicity and unpleasant environment on social networks. Please inform Taapsee that her most recent post was on July 1. When she was less engaged in the past, a fan inquired as to why.

Taapsee said-I Am not pregnant yet

Another fan inquired about her wedding date. In response, the actress stated, “I am not pregnant yet.” So far, no. I’ll let you’re aware when I get married.” Taapsee Pannu is rumoured to be dating badminton player turn coach Mathias Boe.

Taapsee Pannu work front

Talking about the work front, Taapsee Pannu is currently filming the Tamil film ‘Alien’. She posted a brief update about the project on Instagram. According to the actress, it is a high conceptual film. The film’s title is Alien, although she isn’t in the character of Alien. Apart from this, she will be seen in ‘Woh Ladki Hain Kahan’, ‘Phir Aayee Haseen Dilruba’ and ‘Jana Gana Mana’.