Imran Khan Promises Fan To Make An Acting Comeback But On A Demand- Checkout What It Is!

Bollywood actor Imran Khan bid adieu to acting after giving a string of flops. But till today, his fans miss him on screen. There are dedicated fan pages which keep reminding how the actor’s charm in romantic comedies was in itself an era in film industry. While a large section of audience is waiting for Imran to make a comeback to films, here’s good news but with a catch.

Imran hints at his comeback

Recently, veteran actress Zeenat Aman shared a post revealing her new commercial for a fintech brand. Taking to comments, one female fan expressed her desire to see popular actor Imran Khan on silver screen again. She tagged the actor and wrote, “Zeenat ji ne bhi comeback karlia, patani mera @imrankhan kab karega.” Surprisingly, Imran took a note of it and replied to the user. He penned that he will make it happen only if his reply gets 1 million likes. His comment can be read as, “Chalo Aditi, let’s leave this to the internet…1M likes, and I’ll make it happen.”

A few hours later, the actor re-shared Zeenat’s post on his IG story. Alongside the video, he revealed that he is taking notes from the veteran on how to make a successful comeback.

Imran’s personal and professional life

Let us tell you that before this, Imran Khan made it headlines for his separation from wife, Avantika Malik. The childhood sweethearts had tied the knot on January 10, 2011 and had welcomed their daughter Imara Malik Khan in 2014. After 8 years of marriage, the duo parted ways in 2019 due to reasons best known to them.

Talking about Imran’s journey in Hindi cinema, the actor made his debut with ‘Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na’ and became an overnight sensation. After this, he worked in several blockbuster films like ‘Delhi Belly’, ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’, ‘I Hate Love Storys’, and ‘Ek Mai Aur Ekk Tu’. Imran appeared last in 2015 film ‘Katti Batti’ with Kangana Ranaut.