Share

Tweet

Pin 42 shares

On the auspicious occasion of the festival of Janmashtami, Anil D. Ambani owned Reliance Entertainment and Imtiaz Ali’s Window Seat Films, LLP, today announced that they will be producing a film on the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna; an epic that has travelled down generations and folklore transcending the boundaries of culture, geography and tradition.

The Radha Krishna love story is incredibly profound and sublime, unlike any love story. Their legend is not just celebrated and worshipped in India, but also globally. So great was their love for each other that even today Radha’s name is mentioned whenever Krishna is referred to and Krishna worship is thought to be incomplete without Radha. Millions of people across generations have been mesmerized by the Radha Krishna love story.

To be written and directed by Imtiaz, this film is one of his long-cherished projects; a love story very close to his heart that he has always wanted to explore on the big screen. The research on the film is currently underway.

A master storyteller, writer, director, Imtiaz has received wide appreciation and acclaim from audiences and critics alike, in addition to blockbuster success at the box office. He has won several awards over the years since the release of his first film in 2005.

Talking about the project Imtiaz said, “I have always been fascinated by the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna. In all of the Indian folklore, I know of no other story, which is so intensely personal and yet has such an epic scale. It has been my dream to step into the world of Radha Krishna.”

While this epic will be one of Imtiaz’s upcoming directorial ventures, it is not the one that he will be directing next due to the extensive research and pre-production that is required for a project of this scale.

Shibasish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment said, “The story of Radha Krishna is one the most fascinating love stories of all times and Imtiaz is India’s most accomplished filmmaker in this space. In its reach and appeal, it transcends boundaries of culture and language. Imtiaz’s idea to bring this eternal love story to the big screen is extremely fascinating and we are delighted to partner with him on this journey. We are exploring various collaborations on the project to make it of a scale befitting its epic nature.”