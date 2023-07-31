In A Defamation Case Against Jacqueline, Nora Fatehi Testified In Court, Stating, ‘They Called Me A Gold Digger.’ Deets Inside!

In a defamation lawsuit against Jacqueline Fernandez in Delhi’s Patiala House Court, Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi on Monday taped a statement. According to Fatehi’s statement, she was used as a “scapegoat” in a money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and has no connection to the other parties involved.

Nora’s Statement

The actress claimed, “They have labeled me a gold seeker, accused me of dating a con man (Sukesh Chandrasekhar), and included my name in an ongoing criminal case to deflect attention from them. Notably, Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the putative defendants in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case brought by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Chandrasekhar. Nora Fatehi and Chahatt Khanna are witnesses in the Chandrashekar extortion case, and Delhi Police are looking into it. Before the magistrate, Fatehi recorded her statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

She asserted that having her name associated with the case had negatively impacted her career chances, reputation, and mental health. The ongoing ED case involving con artist Sukesh, with which I have nothing to do and with whom I am unfamiliar, is the reason Fatehi said she was submitting this complaint. “I was invited to attend a party as the principal guest. Due to my status as a foreigner and lone resident of this nation, I have been used as a scapegoat in this situation by the media to protect the reputation of specific individuals, she continued. The actress said that she wanted payment for any harm done to her “career and reputation, which I’ve worked tirelessly to build over the last eight years.”