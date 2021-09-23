Film and TV actor Mukesh Khanna’s anger has erupted over those who eat and cut cows. By releasing the video, he has heard such people fiercely. Mukesh Khanna has shared a video on Instagram and has also written a long post. In which he has written, Cow is our mother. Mukesh Khanna says, are we waiting for Kalki. Kalki will come and save our cow mother? He said, when the parents of your house are in trouble, you wait whether the police will come and save them or if the military comes, they will save them? When you do not wait for anyone for them, then the cow is ours and your mother, why does it need to be told to anyone?



Mukesh Khanna said that why the cow is eaten openly? It is killed. Harvested and exported. Some people come from outside countries after eating cows, so they get used to it. Such people say that cow’s meat is good. Mukesh Khanna said you are not ashamed, “Some people have made this business, they earn lakhs of crores by selling cow’s meat abroad. Just as Bhishma considers the soul of Pitamah holy, in the same way the soul of the cow mother is also holy. He has appealed to the government to declare the cow as the national animal. “Our national animal is the lion, but it can defend itself,” he said. A cow can’t. He said the cow looks at her devotees with sly eyes that they should go ahead and protect them. No mai ke lal will have the courage to cut them.



He wrote, have we forgotten that the cow is the mother of all of us? Do we have to tell that Lord Krishna lived amongst cows? They grew up eating their milk and the butter made from them. We are silent even after seeing cows being cut around us! Cow mother is being slaughtered. Their meat is being eaten; they are being exported abroad on a large scale, to earn money. Openly! We are all silent as mute spectators! shame on us.