The updates of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise came soon after his secretary, Disha Salian died. While the association between the two cases was precluded before, Sushant’s family’s legal advisor Vikas Singh has asserted Disha’s passing had an effect on the entertainer’s psychological well-being condition. The legal counselor, talking with Republic TV, said that the Dil Bechara star “feared being implicated in Disha’s death case.” The on-screen character purportedly continued checking Google which added to his on edge perspective.

Esteeming it a “clear case of abetment of suicide,” Singh said, “Rhea (Chakraborty) left at first and Disha Salian passed away on the same night. The next day, all media reports said Sushant Singh Rajput’s secretary died by suicide.” The family’s lawyer added, “The situation contributed to an increase in Sushant’s anxiety and he feared being implicated in Disha’s death case and constantly checked Google because of it.”

The new subtleties raise after Sushant’s dad KK Singh enrolled a FIR against Rhea claiming the entertainer and her relatives ‘abetment of self destruction’, cheating Sushant monetarily and intellectually annoyed the on-screen character. The entertainer has been reserved under section 341 (wrongful restraint), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide) among others.

The FIR was documented in Patna not long ago. Rhea argued the case be moved to Mumbai. Be that as it may, clarifying the purpose for recording the case in Bihar, the family’s legal counselor clarified that the ward was pertinent for Sushant was a Patna occupant. He additionally said that the genuine offense started in Patna for Rhea pushed Sushant to cut binds with his family.