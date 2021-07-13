INDIA EATS MEAT: An inside story on the myth behind a “Vegetarian Nation”

The myth of a vegetarian nation stands flopped as many researches from abroad points to the reality that more than 80 percent of Indians are non-vegetarians instead of the promoted myth that India is a vegetarian nation. Also, there is gender disparities between vegetarianism and non-vegetarianism. Men are meat eaters while women are vegetarians. This could be after results of a patriarchal society guidelines and moral and social modalities of ages.

And these recent researches comes in the midst of a ruling dispensations’ propaganda that India prefers vegetarian and being non vegetarian is a taboo. Question is why do people eat non vegetarian? The majority community working in fields, factories, urban hotels. eateries and construction sites prefer non vegetarian foods mostly cooked from home. The nominal upper crest of the pyramid could prefer the highly costly vegetarian food mostly supplied through online outlets with international labels and flavors attached to it.

It is simple the working class prefers meat, fish and egg for energy to do the labor while the elites prefer vegetables and fruits of high cost with international flavors which they imagine as a high-class life style. But the irony is governments of center and states play to the tune of elites. Being vegetarian, using high tech gyms and buying big brand outfits for workouts are the rule. While eating meat, fish, eggs are confined to the working class of lesser lives.

But the truth is India at large is non vegetarian. To take example, at least 90 percent of Keralites and Bengalis are non-vegetarians and from it above than 60 percent of Keralites prefer beef rather to goat or chicken which are costly. And against the mainstream media promotion the reality is that it is not the meat of cow that is called as beef. It is buffalo. So, keeping along respect to cow as an Indian goddess tradition habits go in tandem. The question is why do Dalits, Muslims, other sections of marginalized communities who belong to the 90 percent of Indian population are non-vegetarian while a 4 to 10 percent are vegetarians. And why still there is this propaganda that India is a vegetarian nation!