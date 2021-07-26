Is India at the brink of another freedom struggle as we approach to celebrate Independence Day on August 15? The query is valid following happenings across our nation in recent years. There is a dearth of acceptance of dissent which unfortunately is branded as sedition. India as a nation is in danger of falling into an abyss of dark ages.

Look at the arrests of old, middle-aged, and young across the nation on charges of sedition and anti-national activities. Who are these people is to be understood as we move on with our arguments? A crippled professor, an environmental activist, a student leader, a socio-political thinker, the list goes on. But the fundamental question is how can an authority arrest and put in jail without showing reasons valid on their own citizens? Democracy if ever there was is dead by all means.

The saddest part is that the celebrities from film, art, literature, music are all playing the fiddle of this authoritarian onslaught on freedom. To be frank, India is on the siege. Where are the Amitabh Bachan’s, Khans, Kapoors, and all of those Bollywood fireflies who enjoy the appeal of a poor, common man mass India? Where are the musicians of yore like AR Rahman and the rest? Where are the divas like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, etc.? where are the filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and the lot?

India needs those with guts in the stomach and character in brains. Not nymphos who dance to the tune of political authority. It’s time to rethink redo and re-live. Awake Bollywood, awake art world Let’s fight for the right things for which we all strive. As the saying goes it’s still time. It’s better late than never. We as a Nation have to rise above the laws of old. Less said works than Not said.