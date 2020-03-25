India Lockdown For 21 Days:Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Urges People To Not Violate”Curfew Rules”

Share

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a total lockdown for 21 days across the nation amid coronavirus fears, while also stressing on the need of social distancing. Soon ater India was announced under lockdown famous personalities from Bollywood, Television and sports took to social media to appreciate PM Modi’s move. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also posted a video and asked people to not violate Curfew rules.

In the video, Anushka and Virat can be seen saying,“Coronavirus ke saath jung jeetne me samay lagega, haunsla rakhe! Sabse zayda lagega aapna sayam, aur zimmedaari agle 21 dino ki.” Kijiye kuch ahem cheezen, Coronavirus ko dur rakhne ke liye. Ghar par hi rahiye, apne aap ko aur apne parivaar ko bachaiye Coronavirus se.”

https://twitter.com/AnushkaSharma/status/1242511682246553600

They further added, “Curfew ka ullanghan naa karein, yeh mahatvpoorn hai Coronavirus ko roke ke liye. Ghar se nikal kar, Morcha banakar yaa sohor machake Coronaviruse se jung nahi jeet paayenge. Aapki ek lah parwayi ki wajha se, humko aur poore desh ko chukani padh sakti hai bohut badi keemat. 21 dino tak India ko ghar par rehna hai aur Bharatvarsh ko bachana hai. Ekta dikhaye aur jeevan aur desh ko bachaiye.”

Not only Virat and Anushka, Big B also took to his social media and lauded PM Narendra Modi with praises. He posted a picture of him folding hands and captioned it as, “हाथ हैं जोड़ते विनम्रता से आज हम , सुनें आदेश प्रधान का , सदा तुम और हम ; ये बंदिश जो लगी है , जीवदायी बनेगी , 21 दिनों का संकल्प निश्चित Corona दफ़नाएगी ” !!! ~ अमिताभ बच्चन”