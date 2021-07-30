The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) has planned the second, computerized release of the India Couture Week 2021 from August 24-29, 2021.

The fourteenth version of the occasion will see spellbinding features by the nation’s top couturiers from Amit Aggarwal, Amit GT, Anamika Khanna, Anju Modi, Ashima Leena, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta, Kunal Rawal, Manish Malhotra, Pankaj, and Nidhi, Rahul Mishra, Reynu Taandon, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Shantanu and Nikhil, Siddartha Tytler, Suneet Varma, Tarun Tahiliani and Varun Bahl.

The designers will introduce their engaging in design films, which will be gushed on all the FDCI’s digital stages Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and FDCI site. These shows will be introduced on a pre-set show plan.

“Couture is the best type of articulation as it uncovers the brand story, faultless development, and plan philosophy in its most genuine component. ICW this year has seen an exceptional reaction, regardless of the difficult occasions with 19 desired names exhibiting, making it the greatest and most brilliant show,” said Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI.

he added “We are charmed to declare the dates for India Couture Week 2021, and even though there is no question, how we devour style has changed, however, what hasn’t is the longing for uncommon event gatherings. To embody this great experience, our fashioners have adjusted to the advanced configuration, which is both connecting with and significant. We will have the most elite couturiers, describing stories, easily overcoming any barrier between the two universes – reel and genuine,” said FDCI.