Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan Will Be Seen Playing The Role Of A Policeman In The Serial ‘Kundali Bhagya’

The famous serial ‘Kundali Bhagya’ of the TV world is very popular among the fans. The show has managed to establish its fame in every household. The makers are engaged in doing a lot of experiments regarding the serial. Everyday viewers get to see some major change in the serial. This Ekta Kapoor show has been successful in entertaining fans for six years. Now soon a cricketer’s entry is going to happen in this serial.

The serial ‘Kundali Bhagya’ leaves no stone unturned to entertain its viewers. Now a leap of 20 years is about to come in this show. It is expected that many old actors are going to say goodbye to this show soon. Now many new faces are going to be entered in this show. Now meanwhile, Gabbar Shikhar Dhawan of the Indian cricket team is also going to be a part of Ekta Kapoor’s popular show ‘Kundali Bhagya’.

Many pictures of Shikhar are going viral on social media, in which he is present on the sets of Kundali Bhagya. Seeing Shikhar’s getup in the serial, fans are praising him fiercely on social media. In these pictures going viral, Shikhar is seen in the police getup with his big moustache. It is being speculated that Shikhar is going to be seen in the role of a policeman in the serial.

Let us tell you that in the pictures going viral from the sets, Anjum Fakih, who plays Preeta’s younger sister, is seen posing with Shikhar. Fans are commenting fiercely on these pictures and expressing their reaction. One user said, ‘Our Gabbar Sher will now try his hand in acting.’ Another user wrote, ‘Bhai is looking tremendous in this look.’