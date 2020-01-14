Indian Idol 11: Aditya Narayan And Neha Kakkar Finalises Their Wedding On 14 February; Check Out How It Happened

The chemistry between Indian idol host Aditya Narayan and judge Neha Kakkar makes up for a great watch. We have often seen Aditya Narayan trying to propose Neha Kakkar in various ways and trying his best to win her heart. While it was limited to the script so far, things are now getting serious between the two families. Neha Kakkar is all set to get married to Aditya Narayan on February 14. Both parents have confirmed the news! Before you come to any conclusion and start congratulating the singers, here’s how the wedding news of Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan are spreading like wildfire.

In one of the Indian Idol 11 promos, Aditya’s father and singer Udit Narayan arrived on the show and announced his son’s marriage with Neha. He also brought shagun and was accompanied by his wife. Neha was shocked by all this and to top it all, Neha’s parents were also on the set. They said that they accept Aditya Narayan as their son-in-law.

After this, Udit Narayan and Neha’s father hugged each other confirming the marriage. Aditya announced that he is getting married to Neha on February 14. Check this fun video here.

On January 12, 2020, Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram handle and shared a video. In the video, we could see, Udit Narayan confessing that he really likes Neha, and wants to make her his bahu. Later, Deepa Narayan came on the show, she showered Neha with praises and shared his desire of making her Narayan pariwaar’s bahu. After hearing her praises, Neha was seen delighted and in amusement she called, Deepa ‘sasu maa’, which made everyone laugh and it was Aditya who was seen overjoyed. Here’s the video:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B7NkFcVnIUM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

While Udit Narayan seemed serious about the alliance, Neha Kakkar jokingly said that it is her time to enjoy this single phase.