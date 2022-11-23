Indian Man Recreates Pakistani Girl’s Viral Dance On Lata Mangeshkar Song ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare’- Watch

A few days ago, a video of a Pakistani woman dancing to the hit Lata Mangeshkar Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding went viral on social media, causing people to imitate her dance moves. Amid this sea of ​​online videos, a video of an Indian recreating a viral dance move emerged and became an instant hit with netizens.

Arsalan Khan wrote, sharing the video on the shared Insta-Handle page, “Every time I update my Instagram scroll feed, yahi dikhta hai socha bana he lu (I thought about making a video after seeing this).” Arsalaan can be seen here performing the viral dance as his friends cheer him on. His killer energy attracted the attention of millions and received warm applause from netizens. Like a Pakistani woman, Arsalaan wears green. According to his bio, he hails from Mumbai, India.

The clip was posted to Instagram five days ago and has since been viewed more than 3.4 million times. He received a lot of comments from netizens who said that he really likes his looks.“The man behind him was vibing all over,” one of them said. “I can’t get used to it,” said another. “Good,” I wrote for the third time. “I’ve watched this video over 50 times and still can’t stop laughing,” wrote a fourth. “Mister, you are very nice”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClGnS-CKAWU/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Let Us tell you the song Mera dil ye pukare comes to light after a Pakistani girl named Oyee Ayesha Shared a video of her dancing to the song at a wedding ceremony. The lyrics of the song Mera dil ye pukare from an Indian film Nagin(1954) written by Rahinder Krishnan, sung by lata Mangeshkar and composed by Hemant Kumar. The song starred Pradeep Kumar, Vyjayantimala, Jeevan, Mubarak, Sulochana, I S Johar, and Krishan Kumari.