Indian Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra To Be Part Of Marvel Studios’ Next Movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Marvel Studios is now in the shelter of Indian sports star Neeraj Chopra to promote their ambitious film project “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. Worldwide promotion of the film is going on in full swing. Recently a promotional video of the film was shot with Neeraj Chopra.

Neeraj Chopra is seen wreaking havoc with his javelin in a black suit in the video.

A recent video has just arrived during the promotion of “Black Panther: Wakanda forever”. Indian Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is seen. In the video, Neeraj Chopra is shown as part of the war of Wakanda. Neeraj is seen in a black suit attacking the enemies with his javelin. He is seen destroying a car with his javelin. Looking at the video, it seems that Neeraj is also a part of the film and this is the clip of him. However, this is just a promotional video, which has been edited and attached to the film ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.

The previous films of Marvel Studios did very good business in India and Asia. That’s why Marvel Studios is making every effort to do good business in Asia and India for this upcoming film. Neeraj Chopra created history by winning the gold medal in the Olympics. He is the world’s greatest javelin thrower and a youth icon not only in India but in the whole world. Marvel Studios has shaken hands with Neeraj Chopra for the promotion of this film to utilize the passion of Neeraj Chopra among the youth in Asia and India.

Neeraj Chopra shared the video on his Instagram

Neeraj Chopra has also shared this promotional video on his Instagram. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Khel ho ya jung, jitega wohi jiska nishana kabhi chukey nahi. Kabhi desh ke liye.. kabhi khud ke liye.. iss baar javelin utha raha hu Black Panther ke liye. November 11. Don’t miss the action”

The film will release on November 11

Let us tell you that ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ will be released on November 11, 2022. Keeping in mind the Indian audience, the film will be released not only in English and Hindi but also in Tamil, and Telugu. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Martin Freeman are going to appear in important roles in ‘Black Panther 2′.

Since winning the Olympic gold, handsome and brilliant personality Neeraj Chopra has been the first choice of advertising companies and is the youth icon with the highest TRP not only in India but also in Asia. At present, he is doing advertisements for many big brands. But for the first time, he is associated with a film project and also with one of Hollywood’s biggest names, Marvel Studios’ s very ambitious film “Black Panther: Wakanda forever”.