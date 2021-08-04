Indian songs that celebrates 1B views, you should not missed…..

Filling Bore?, Sad?, Heart Broken? Happy? Or even you don’t know…..

Pick your mobile and headphones to listen to your favorite songs as per the mood. Yes! Listening to music is one of the best options to make feel good in a bad mood or it may also increase the density of happiness. Music is enjoyable and useful for brain development. Experts say Listening can buoy your mood and fend off depression, decrease ease-pain and stress.

Indian cinema or the entertainment industry is filled with lots of beautiful engrossing songs. It has songs for every occasion, mood or event to make you feel rejuvenating. Indian Songs are not only popular in India but bewitch all over the world. Doesn’t matter you are stuck in long traffic, on any occasion, or even alone, you just need to open your mobile and listen to a variety of songs to minimize the stress or maximize relaxation.

Here is the list of top Indian songs that celebrates more than 1 billion views.

Laung Laachi – This is the title song of the Punjabi movie Laung Laachi. Starring Neeru Bajwa, Amberdeep Singh and Ammy vrik. The movie was released on 9 MARCH 2018. Laung Laachi song has more than 1.32 billion views on social media.

Lehanga – Lehanga is a Punjabi music video. Starring Jass Manak and Mahira Sharma under the director Satti Dhillon. Released in 2019 and has more than 1.29 billion views.

Vaaste – Vaaste released in 2020, Artists are Dhvani Bhanushali, Nikhil D’Souza. The song is counted as the most romantic song ever with 1.25 billion views.

Mile ho Tum – Sang by very talented Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar via zee music company is another bang for setting up a romantic mood. The song has more than 1.15 billion views.

52 Gaj ka Daman – Having a party mood and wants to dance then don’t miss this Haryanvi song of Sapna Choudhary under the Desi Records. Once you will paly it, you can’t resist dancing. The song has more than 1.10 billion views.

Aankh Maarey – Remake of the 90’s song Aankh Maarey will make your mood refresh as it has an energetic dance of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan from the movie Simmba. The song was viewed by more than 1.08 billion.

Dilbar – Item song starring Nora Fatehi from the movie Satyameva Jayate via T-Series. Nora’s sizzling look and amazing dance moves will make you die hearted fan of this song, having 1.07 billion views on social platforms.

High Rated Gabru – Another song from the Punjab “High Rated Gabru” will definitely make your heart warm. The song is sung and picturized by Guru Randhawa and having more than 1.7 billion views.

Filhall – Akshay Kumar’s first-ever Punjabi music album with the very talented B Praak and Nupur Sanon is one of the best songs for love birds. Having 1.04 billion followers.

Hope! These songs will already be followed by you or if not then what are you waiting for? Pick your mobiles and increase the views and I wish it will not disappoint you at all.