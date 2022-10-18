Indian Transgenders Who Were The First In Their Fields- Checkout!

Like the rest of the world, being transgender in Indian society meant that there was no social acceptance and identity. But many transgender personalities broke these taboos and became the first Indian transgender to enter their field. Here is a list of transgenders who are the first in their field.

Sathyasri Sharmila: Born in the Ramnath district of Tamil Nadu, Sathyasri Sharmila is India’s first transgender lawyer. She has been registered as a member of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in 2018.

Joyita Mondal: Joyita Mondal became the first transgender judge of India by being appointed as a judge in the Lok Adalat of Bengal in 2017. Joyita is also active to fight for the rights of transgenders. He has also built a shelter home for old destitute HIV victims in Bengal itself.

K Prithika Yashini: Sub Inspector Prithika in Tamil Nadu Police is India’s first transgender police officer. After her selection, Prithika had to fight a long legal battle for an appointment as she did not belong to any pre-determined gender. K Prithika Yashini was appointed as Sub Inspector in 2017 after the decision of the Madras High Court.

Shabnam “Mausi” Bano: Shabnam Bano is the first transgender of India elected as a member of the Legislative Assembly. Born in the house of a police officer in Mumbai, Shabnam was a eunuch since birth. He spent his life with the group of Hizras, later he joined politics and won the election of MLA from the Sohagpur constituency in Madhya Pradesh. A film based on his life “Shabnam Mosi” has also been made in Bollywood in which Ashutosh Rana played his role.

Mumtaj Bholi: Mumtaj Bholi, who has contested the elections to the Punjab Legislative Assembly, is the first transgender in India to participate in an election as a candidate.

Kalki Subramaniam: Kalki Subramaniam, a resident of Tamil Nadu, is India’s first transgender entrepreneur. Kalki Subramaniam is also a transgender rights activist, artist, actress, writer, and motivational speaker.

Naaz Joshi: 37-year-old Naaz, born as a male, is India’s first transgender beauty queen. Naaz Joshi has won the Miss World Diversity beauty pageant three times in a row. Naaz is the winner of Miss Transqueen India classic 2018. She has also won the title of Ms Universe diversity 2022. Naaz is also the cousin of the famous model Viveka Babajee.

Dr Manabi Bandyopadhyay: Born in West Bengal Dr Manabi Bandyopadhyay is the first transgender in India to become the principal of a college. Manabi Bandyopadhyay was also born as a man but he did not accept his identity. Before this, she is also India’s first transgender professor. Dr Manabi is now the principal there. Dr Manabi has also written several books in the Bengali language and acted in a Bengali film “Purba Paschim Dakshin”.

Sabi Giri: Sabi Giri was a man by birth but later he got gender change surgery and became a woman. Sabi, appointed in the engineering branch of the Indian Navy, got their gender changed during the job itself and thus he is India’s first transgender soldier.

Jiya Das: Jiya Das is India’s first trained transgender OT technician. Jiya Das, born as Jishu Das, a male. Jiya came to know that she was born with the wrong gender. Jia had to go through a long struggle to get her identity and also had to endure social oppression and rejection.

