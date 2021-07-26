Indian TV Actresses Who Went From Bahu To Babe

There are many such beautiful actresses on the small screen whom people like in every house and they have made people crazy in the form of their cultured daughters-in-law. Due to these, the TRP of the show goes high. The more cultured and straightforward she looks in the show, the more she looks stylish and hot in real life.



DIVYANKA TRIPATHI

It would not be wrong to say about Divyanka Tripathi that she is a big star on the small screen. The character of Ishita Raman Bhalla in the show “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” made Divyanka famous. But this cultured daughter-in-law of TV looks completely different in real life. They are fashionable. Divyanka is always seen wearing modern outfits at parties and events. Whenever people see this avatar of him, they are not able to take their eyes off him.





SHIVANGI JOSHI



After Hina Khan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, if anyone has got a lot of recognition, then it is Shivangi Joshi. In this popular show, he played the character of Naira Singhania. The audience is convinced of Shivangi’s cuteness and acting style. She is counted among the most favorite and cultured daughters-in-law of the small screen. As simple as Shivangi looks in the show, she looks as modern in real life. This can be ascertained by looking at her social media, on which she keeps uploading her stylish photos every day.





HINA KHAN



Hina Khan got a lot of recognition from the show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. People still remember his character in this serial. This show, which has been running for so many years, is always ahead in the race of TRP. Hina Khan played the role of a simple cultured daughter-in-law in this serial.





NIA SHARMA

TV actress Nia Sharma is making everyone crazy these days with her glamorous and stylish photos. Nia, who rose to fame with ‘Jamai Raja’ and ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, has been awarded the title of the third sexiest woman in Asia. Nia keeps on showing her hot looks and glamorous looks on social media. Seeing his hot looks, the eyes of people’s fans do not move away from him.