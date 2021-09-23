India’s Got Talent: Kirron Kher Won’t Be Judging The Show; So, Who Is It? Read Below To Know!

Well-known unscripted TV drama India’s Got Talent is good to go to return on the little screen with its ninth season. The eighth season which was finished up in 2018 saw performer Javed Khan as the winner of the show. This time the show will be introduced on the Sony channel and not on Colors.

Movie producer Karan Johar, actress-politician Kirron Kher and model Malaika Arora Khan have been deciding about India’s Got Talent for the past couple of seasons. However, presently it seems like Kirron won’t be seen judging the unscripted TV drama as she is suffering from cancer.

Passing by the most recent promotion, it is being guessed that the producers have replaced Kirron Kher with actress Shilpa Shetty who is at present deciding to dance unscripted TV drama Super Dancer 4. However, there is no authority affirmation on whether Kirron is replaced temporarily attributable to her medical issue or Shilpa has been roped in by the makers permanently.

For the unversed, Kirron Kher is experiencing different myeloma, a sort of blood cancer. Prior, Anupam Kher took to his Twitter and said that she is headed to recuperation.

Sharing the promo on Instagram, Shilpa Shetty wrote: “Desh ek, talent anek! India’s got tons of talent and it’s time to meet them, BREAKING NEWS only on #IndiasGotTalent. Auditions jald hi shuru honge! Me bahut excited hoon aap sab se milne ke liye, ek naye show ke saath #IGT ke manch par.”

Talking about India’s Got Talent, Shilpa Shetty said in a statement: “India’s Got Talent is a show that I have closely followed over the years. So naturally, I am thrilled to join the judge’s panel of the show. India is a country brimming with talent and I am happy to be one of the drivers of shining the limelight on deserving performing artists. This is the first time that I will be judging a reality show that is based on not just dance, but a diverse range of skills.”

Shilpa Shetty, who has featured in films like Baazigar, Dhadkan, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Aakrosh, Shool, Jung and Rishtey, was most recently seen in Hungama 2.

