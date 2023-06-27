Influencer Couple Kusha Kapila And Zorawar Are Separated; Read Out More Here

Social media influencer Kusha Kapila, famously known for her character ‘Billi Maasi’, announced her separation from her husband of 7 years Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. Both Kusha and Zorawar announced the news at the same on their respective Instagram handles.

The separation message

The long message states,” Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it is the right one at this point in our lives.” It also stated, “Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives.” They also mentioned that they will co-parent their dog ‘Maya’.

This news got their fans really upset. Despite the lengthy note highlighting how it is a difficult time for them and their families, the netizens continued to bash Kusha and her stardom as a reason for separation. A user commented on Zorawar’s handle, “Usko tu samjh ni ane tha ab. Uske muh success stardom lg chuka hai, tereko kahaan puchegi ab”. “It’s a trend for successful women to not to stay committed”, another netizen commented on Kusha’s Instagram handle. Kusha and Zorawar were both strong digital content creators and their presence in each other’s videos made the fans fall in love with the couple. They met at a friend’s wedding and dated for a while before tying the knot in 2017.

Kusha shifts base from Gurugram to Mumbai

Kusha had posted a photo of her in an empty flat in Mumbai in April with the caption “Mumbai please be nice to me ilu2 jo barse sapne boond boond ekdum dhak dhak horela hai”. This Youtuber has starred in Ghost Stories, Masaba Masaba, and also hosted Comicstaan 3 along with Abish Mathew. This social media star has over 3 million followers on Instagram. She made her red carpet entrance at the Cannes film festival this year.