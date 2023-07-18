Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy And Wife Sudha Murthy Donate Gold Items Worth Rs. 1.50 Crore To Temple!

Narayana Murthy, chairman of Infosys and Sudha Murthy are an exceptional couple who have made significant contributions to entrepreneurship, technology and philanthropy. Values such as transparency, corporate governance and ethical business practices have been central to the company’s success. Together, Narayana and his wife, Sudha Murthy form a power couple whose contributions to several fields have left an indelible mark on society. Amid their dedication to business values, the couple donated a gold conch shell and a tortoise showpiece to Tirupati Balaji Temple.

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy donate worthy gold items at Tirupati Balaji Temple

Infosys chairman Narayana Murthy and wife, Sudha Murthy recently donated priceless items at the Tirupati Balaji Temple. It was on today on July 18, 2023, that both Narayana and Sudha Murthy paid their visit to the temple. The business entrepreneurs donated a gold conch shell and gold tortoise idol which apparently weighed more than 2 kilograms. If reports are to be believed, the two gold items which were donated by the renowned business tycoons costed more than Rs. 1.50 crores.

Both the gold items are curated and formed to carry out the consecration of Swami Ammavar. For the uninformed, Sudha Murthy is the member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Trust.

When Sudha Murthy recalled the first meeting with husband, Narayana Murthy

Sudha Murthy once recalled how he first met her husband, Narayana Murthy. Sudha disclosed that she thought Narayana Murthy, a child. Mentioning about it, Sudha opened:

“Ek mitra the uska naam Prasanna, aur woh mere colleague the. Aur har roz ek book lete the… Narayana Murthy Istanbul, Narayana Murthy Peshawar, Mujhe laga ye Narayana Murthy international bus conductor he kya? Mujhe laga ekdum film hero ke jaisa handsome Narayana Murthy… dashing. When he opened the door mujhe laga ye kaun he aadmi, chhota bachha?”

When Sudha Murthy’s statement about her son-in-law sparked controversy

Sudha Murthy once made a controversial remark about Rishi Sunak, her son-in-law. For the uninitiated, United Kindom’s Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak got married to Narayana Murthy and Sudha’s daughter, Akshata. Sudha Murthy once remarked that it was due to her daughter, Akshata through which her husband, Rishi was made the PM of the UK. Sudha further mentioned that it was she who made her husband, Narayana Murthy a successful business tycoon.