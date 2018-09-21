Today, it’s going to be all about Kareena Kapoor Khan. After all, it’s her birthday today. Bollywood’s Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 38 today and the celebrations started at midnight itself. Pictures from the bash, which was attended by Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, mother Babita, dad Randhir Kapoor and of course, husband Saif Ali Khan, are doing rounds on social media.

The entire Kapoor and Khan clan gathered under one roof at Kareena’s residence in Bandra. The group looked thrilled to celebrate their favourite family member’s birthday. Karisma Kapoor shared this super-hot picture from Kareena’s midnight birthday celebration and captioned it as saying, “Happy birthday to the bestest sister ever ! ❤❤❤ #mypillar #mybestfriend.”

Check out Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu’s pictures from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s midnight bash below!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan also shared some snaps from the party. In the boomerang below, they’re all wearing party hats and appear to be in Saif’s study. You can see Bebo beaming with happiness as she’s celebrating her birthday with her loved ones.

Birthday boomerang !!!! pic.twitter.com/EwHfEzsYd8 — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) September 20, 2018