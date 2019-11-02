Inside Pics: Aishwarya Rai Turns 46, Celebrates Birthday With Abhishek & Aaradhya

Share

Tweet

Pin 67 shares

The most beautiful woman in the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 46 yesterday and her birthday celebrations were no less than royal. She won the Miss World title in 1994 and has been ruling the hearts of the world since then. Whether it is her acting in movies and shows or her appearance at different red carpets, she has been making India proud globally.

She married the Junior Bachchan Abhishek in the year 2007 and became a mother to the angelic Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011. Aishwarya has proven to be the perfect bahu, beti and maa and has been giving major inspiration to all the pretty ladies out there.

She turned a year older on 1st November and the beautiful family including Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek and Aaradhya Bachchan flew into Rome for the same. Aishwarya took to her Instagram and posted a family picture from an event with her ‘mine’. She shared a picture with Abhishek and Aaradhya and one solo picture of not-so-little anymore, Aaradhya and captioned it as “Mine Love.” She later shared one more family picture in which Aishwarya and Aaradhya could be seen looking at the camera and Abhishek was admiring the view. Take a look at the pictures: