Inside Pics From Aaradhya Bachchan’s Birthday Party, Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Have A Ferris Wheel For The Girl

Bollywood is known for hosting some of the most lavish and happening parties. Whether it is a birthday party, baby shower, wedding receptions, success party or any other party, they do it like no one else. And recently, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan also organized one of the most beautiful birthday parties for their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The star kid turned eight yesterday and her birthday party was an affair to remember.

Looks like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan left no stone unturned to throw the perfect birthday bash for Aaradhya. A few inside pictures from the bash are doing the rounds on the Internet, in which we can see Aaradhya getting ready to get her unicorn-themed cake while she is surrounded by Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek and Aishwarya along with her friends. The pictures also show Aaradhya enjoying a Ferris wheel ride along with her friends. Not only the kids, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan also joined in the fun and enjoyed the Ferris wheel ride. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Inside #aaradhyabachchan birthday bash ❤️ A post shared by Bollywood Insider (@bollyinsides) on Nov 16, 2019 at 8:54am PST

Meanwhile, Aaradhya Bachchan’s lavish birthday party was attended by celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan along with their son AbRam, Karan Johar along with his kids Roohi and Yash, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia with their two kids Rahyl and Riaan, and also Natasha Poonawalla with her husband and kids. They all put their most fashionable foot forward and had a great time at the bash!