Inside Pics: Mohena Kumari Gets Emotional At Vidaai & Sindoor Ceremony, Cries Her Heart Out

On October 13, 2019, Mohena ties the knot with Suyesh in a Rajputana wedding. Mohena Singh is looking breathtaking in a red poshak, dressed as a royal Rajput bride. She is also wearing traditional jadau jewellery which also includes her red chooda. As the couple exchange the Varmalas, they look over the moon in the pictures. We not only love Mohena’s bridal out but we also love how dapper Mohena’s hubby is looking in his heavily embroidered Sherwani.

A latest picture has Mohena and her hubby, Suyesh all smiles as they take their saath phere together. Tonnes of rose petals were hurled at them as they took the first few steps towards a life of happily ever after. Another set of pictures and videos have emerged wherein has Mohena was looking gorgeous with sindoor-smeared forehead, her very first look as a newly-wed. You will also find below a video of her sindoor ceremony:

View this post on Instagram 4th phera… #sumokishaadi #mobangayidulhan #mohenakumari @mohenakumari A post shared by allaboutyrkkh_ (@all_about_kaira__yrkkh) on Oct 14, 2019 at 10:51pm PDT

Now, that you have seen the Rajputana bride’s Sindoor ceremony and pheras. We have got our hands on a very special video from Mohena’s vidaai ceremony and it already made us emotional. Though her formal vidaai ceremony will take place on November 10, 2019, in Rewa, a vidaai ritual of the rice throwing ceremony happened for Mohena today morning. Throwing rice symbolises the fact that a girl is returning all her debt to her parents, who have raised her. An all emotional Mohena did exactly the same, as she climbed down a fleet of stairs, taking the support of her hubby’s hand. Here’s a video of her vidaai ceremony: