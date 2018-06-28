Share

This year witnessed some big weddings and it seems like wedding bells are all around. But the biggest wedding of this year is still around on the corner! Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani’s is going all the way to forever with Shloka Mehta. The Wedding date is still not revealed but the pre-engagement ceremonies are taking place at Ambani’s house.

Yesterday, Mehendi function took place and well-known faces around the country marked their presence to give blessings to the couple. From the film Industry, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar and Kiran Rao and many others were present at the party.

The Mehendi function was a gala affair and Bride-to-be Shloka looked heads turn in Anamika Khana navy blue embroidered laced lehenga with a tint of cream all around. Also, her look got enhanced by diamond oval danglers that sparkled all over. While Akash opted a simple outfit, he wore a white side buttoned Kurta. His outfit was overall classy.

Take a Look at the pictures:

Mehndi ready #shlokamehta #akashambani #ishaambani A post shared by isha ambani (@iishaambani) on Jun 27, 2018 at 8:16am PDT

#shlokamehta ki mehndi #pretty A post shared by isha ambani (@iishaambani) on Jun 28, 2018 at 12:15am PDT

Also, desi girl Priyanka Chopra who is in headline nowadays attended the function with her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas. She donned an Ivory embellished sari from Tarun Tahiliani ensemble and completed the look with a bracelet and statement earrings, broach at the blouse back looked sassy. PeeCee made her appearance worth remembering.

Take a closer look at Priyanka’s Whole look:

#priyankachopra looking amazing in @taruntahiliani Tonite A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 27, 2018 at 11:20am PDT

Breathtaking is the perfect word of PeeCee’s look!

Priyanka also shared a picture on her social media from the Mehendi function and congratulate the To-Be-couple.

With the picture, she wrote a caption, “Congratulations Akash and Shloka! Such a beautiful ceremony. Mehendi hai rachne wali. Love you both. Pre, pre-engagement party.”

Nick was spotted in a Navy blue outfit though Nick was trying to hide from the cameras, shutterbugs clicked him with their eagle eye.

Akash’s twin sister Isha who is also going to be married this year graced the event in a pink and white outfit with golden embroidery on it. Isha got engaged to Anand Piramal in May this year and following the path of his brother Isha will also get married soon.

It is also revealed by a leading portal that Bollywood celebrities will be performing at their engagement function including Shahrukh Khan. Also, to make this event equally special, the family has brought in a high-profile floral designer from California, Karen Tran. The event will be managed and coordinated by luxury wedding planner Seven Steps Wedding. Laduree, a French luxury bakery will roll out its delicious fare at the event.

Well, we can’t wait to see their engagement pictures! How about you tell us in the comment section below.