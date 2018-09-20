The Malayalam actress Kavya Madhavan is expecting her first child with her husband Dileep. The actress was surprised with the grand baby shower that was hosted for her and her baby.

Kavya, being the South Indian beauty that she is, looked every bit gorgeous in the yellow gown that she wore. It added to her pregnancy glow and made her look even more pretty. The family of Kavya and Dileep and their close friends became a part of the celebration as they welcomed the arrival of their first baby.

What made the occasion even more special was the fact that it was Kavya’s 34th birthday as well. Her husband Dileep, who was shooting in Alappuzha, took a break from the shooting and drove back home to be with his wife for the double celebration.

Not many were aware about the actress’s pregnancy until recently. And it comes as a bigger surprise knowing how much the media was obsessed with this couple and their alleged affair. They called Kavya the other woman stealing away a man from his wife as Dileep was already married to Manju Warrier while dating Kavya for over a decade.