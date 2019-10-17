Inside Pictures Leaked: Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput’s Sangeet Ceremony Proves Their Unbreakable Bond

Share

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput make for one of the most beautiful couples of the B-town. They have been married for years now, yet they share the same amount of warmth and admiration. They have been giving us marital goals for almost four years now. And we can only see love growing fonder between the two. This sort of love encourages one and all to believe in love. They make for a happy family with their two kids Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor.

We still remember the day when Mira had walked out of the airport amidst the paparazzi circus holding her true love, Shahid’s hand. The duo made us believe in love and the institution of marriage. However, there were many who had criticized her for her choice and called her a ‘trophy wife’, but Mira kept surprising us and gave all the homemakers an identity. Still, after four years of their ‘happily ever after’, gossipmongers cannot stop trolling her for getting married at such a young age. Now, we have some throwback pictures of the lovely couple that prove their love and innocence in Mira’s eyes back then. Have a look:

In a recent interview, Shahid Kapoor spoke about how his relationship has evolved. Shahid mentioned that sometimes he feels his life is a struggle. The Kabir Singh actor mentioned that he doesn’t know how to balance his time between his wife, Mira, kids, and work. He shared “Because she was like, ‘By the time I was 25, I’d be done being a wife, I’ve had both my kids and I’ve had time for myself.’ So, why should I be clarifying her choices? Why is everybody judging other people on their choices? Let everybody be who they want to be. Decide for yourself who you want to be and learn to respect who somebody else wants to be. It’s essential.”

Shahid even added that Mira and he feel like a sense of achieving things together since they have been married for 4 years. Shahid added, “She got married so young, had two kids and had to figure out how to deal with that when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself. She must have had her dreams and desires but she pushed those aside. That’s a lot to deal with. Also, the fact that we have an age difference, we are 13 years apart. We need to understand how to bring up the kids together responsibly. We’re learning how to deal with things together. Sometimes we’re each other’s best friends. Sometimes we just don’t understand each other. It’s all happening simultaneously.”

On the work front, Sahid Kapoor has given his best in his latest picture, ‘Kabir Singh’ which turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters this year.