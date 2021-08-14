Inside pictures of Anil Kapoor’s younger beloved daughter Rhea Kapoor’s marriage.

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s younger daughter Rhea Kapoor is going to take seven rounds and oaths with her boyfriend Karan Boolani on August 14. This is a very private ceremony for which Anil Kapoor’s bungalow in Juhu has been decorated. Only the Kapoor family and the Boolani family and some of their close relatives have attended the wedding.



Rhea and Karan are dating each other for 13 years. Today, on the special occasion of Riya Kapoor’s wedding, see her special special photos, about which she has often been in the news. According to a report, the function of Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s marriage will last for 2 to 3 days.



At the same time, this news has not been confirmed by the Kapoor family yet. Riya and Karan are getting married at Anil Kapoor’s bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai. Where one by one the people and family members have started coming. At the wedding of Rhea Kapoor, her uncle Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor have arrived with their family.



Anil Kapoor’s younger brother Sanjay Kapoor has also arrived. He was spotted with his family during this time. Sanjay Kapoor was seen in black and white outfit. Apart from this, his wife Maheep Kapoor and son Jahan Kapoor were also seen.



Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have reached the wedding together. During this, Khushi Kapoor was looking beautiful in a yellow lehenga. At the same time, Shanaya also wreaked havoc in a mustard colored lehenga.





Boney Kapoor’s first wife Mona Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor has also come to attend the wedding. Anshula chose a red colored lehenga for her cousin’s wedding. Arjun Kapoor was also seen in a blue kurta.





At the wedding of his sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor posed fiercely with her husband Anand Ahuja. During this, Sonam Kapoor was looking very beautiful. Sonam Kapoor wore heavy jewelery with a light sky colored anarkali suit.



Boney Kapoor has also reached the ceremony. He is seen in simple kurta-pyjama.



